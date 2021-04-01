Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 10, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness. The Register-Herald will continue to publish her previous columns.
Pause and think about this question before you read the rest of this column.
What’s the first image that comes to your mind when you hear the word “Easter”?
I grew up with a balanced mix of the sacred and secular celebrations of this holiday.
I dyed Easter eggs with my mom. (I think she enjoyed it more than I did.) I hid and hunted Easter eggs and scarfed down my share of the Easter family meal.
There were sunrise services, some of which I attended, and there was the traditional singing of Easter hymns. I always look forward to my all-time favorite, “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” with all the “Alleluias.”
None of those things immediately come to mind when I hear the word Easter.
I grew up in a small country church with a gigantic mural that extended the entire width of the church sanctuary. No matter what time of the year I sat in church, I gazed often at that magnificent depiction of scenes from the life of Christ. My eyes, however, always came to rest on one spot — Jesus and Mary in front of the open tomb.
With the nail scars visible in His hands as He gestured to the woman with a tear-stained face kneeling in the garden, I saw a relationship broken by death now had been restored. Although I didn’t, and still don’t comprehend the full wonder of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I stake all my hopes upon it.
When I’ve stood at the caskets of my grandmother, my parents and close friends, the hope of seeing them again has kept the grief from overwhelming me.
Only in recent years, however, have I come to realize the power of the resurrection in restoring broken or flailing relationships. Because of an open tomb, there are open doors.
Trouble is, it’s hard to walk through them sometimes. Especially if I’m the one who needs to apologize or make amends.
I know family members who haven’t spoken for years and others who can’t have a conversation without winding up in a fight.
What better way to celebrate the Resurrection than to look for an open door and seek to make things right with someone?
The open tomb has become the hallmark symbol of the celebration of Easter. Not only because it opened the doors for our souls to be reconciled to God, but because its impact on humankind still opens the doors of love, fellowship, forgiveness and reconciliation on this side of the grave.
Don’t wait until someone dies and spend the rest of your life regretting you didn’t make an effort to make peace.
Jesus rose from the dead, but He had to leave the grave clothes behind, walk out of the tomb and finish His work here before the Ascension.
We have to leave behind the shrouds of resentment, bitterness and pride, walk out into the sunlight and through open doors of healing and hope.