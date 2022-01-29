In honor of Betty White’s recent passing, I have been spending a lot of time thinking about the importance of laughter in our day-to-day lives.
Known for her quick wit and sassy demeanor, Betty was one of our country’s greatest comedic staples, in my opinion. She taught us the importance of laughter and love, as she created many great characters that helped bring these two irreplaceable life staples into many homes and families over the decades.
Laughter isn’t just for fun. Along with the obvious benefits of being a mood booster and an overall life enhancer, laughter can also decrease stress hormones and help increase your body’s immune response. Maybe laughter really is the best medicine.
I have always found laughter important, but now, more than ever, I find that it is crucial in my daily life.
Recently, with my heavy senior year workload, combined with the blustering winter months and the ongoing pandemic, I have been taking some extra purposeful time to focus on the simple, laughable moments in life. I find that intentionally taking these moments to seek out laughter helps brighten my dark winter days and gives me something fun to remember. Some days it’s as simple as laughing at my dog wrestling with his cat or giving my dad the satisfaction by cracking up over his supremely cheesy dad joke. Other days finding the funny takes a little more work.
No matter what it takes though, I try my best to find it. (Even if I have to scroll through TikTok to find it, which is not really a task.)
The other day I found my laughter as I was walking my dogs out in the snow and we came upon a leaf slightly wiggling with the breeze on the cold, icy ground. They, of course, got intimidated by this, being the tough, fearless guard hounds that they are. After a moment of low belly growling at the harmless quaking leaf, we had to take a detour off the road, around the entire tree, and through the motionless field to get to our destination. Humor can be mysterious, and laughter both surprising and fleeting. That quick, simple showdown with the leaf and my dogs gave me just the boost that I needed to pleasantly get through the rest of my day.
Thinking back on that moment, I know that Betty White probably would have gotten a good laugh out of it also, as I know she had a genuine love for animals, too. A little laughter goes a long way, so whether it comes from a movie, a meme, or a silly dog showdown, make sure to get your daily dose.
And remember, as Betty once said, “Laughter keeps everyone feeling wonderful.” So why not give it a try?
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com