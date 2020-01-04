January has never been my favorite month.
The glow of the Christmas tree is gone. The holiday food is gone. Extended family has gone home. Even college football is done for another season.
Somehow, with the simple turn of a calendar page, things seem to dim a bit.
I remember as a kid fighting to keep our live Christmas tree up well into January. I don’t think it ever made it too far — I got the “fire hazard” speech — but I tried.
On my own, I managed to keep it up until Jan. 12 or maybe 15 (Don’t judge!) once but I got a little scared when simply walking by seemed to knock needles to the ground.
I guess a Christmas tree just provides a happiness somehow, and when it’s gone, it’s just … January.
Alas, maybe I’ve been too hard on January.
Yes, it ushers out the end to the college football season. There’s no baseball. The leaves are gone. The days are short, the nights are long, it’s cold and it will probably snow.
But it’s also the start of something new. A chance to be something new or try something different.
It’s the first of 12 blank calendar pages full of opportunity.
In reality, every day is a day to try something new, but somehow January is when we tend to see it more clearly.
So maybe I’ll use that lesson going into this year.
Let me proffer an apology to January for the unkind words in the past — or even from just a few paragraphs ago.
Thank you, January, for the fresh start. I will try to remember to use it throughout the year.
But maybe there’s no harm in keeping a few lights up to get me through to baseball season.
So here’s to a happy New Year!
Michelle James is features editor of The Register-Herald.