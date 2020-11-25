An act of the season

To many, retired Register-Herald publisher Frank Wood will always be the face of Beckley Newspapers.
This holiday season he will also be the radio voice of Francis Pharcellus Church, a New York editor who authored the timeless editorial "Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus" in 1897.
Wood recently recorded a reading of the veteran newsman's classic column for Theatre West Virginia's "Twelve Holiday Readings," a series that will feature readings by well-known local voices, including Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker, singer Landau Murphy Jr., author Homer Hickam and radio personality Keith Thompson.
"I was in the newspaper because I could read — not speak," Wood, 73, quipped on Thursday, two days after he had recorded the reading. "I make fun of you guys speaking on the radio all the time, so I've got to be cautious now.
"But it was fun."
Mountain Stage Musical Director Ron Sowell and state musicians developed and deliver the musical scores for the series.
The series was recorded with help from WJLS, and it is being offered to all radio stations throughout the state.
Wood started in advertising sales in 1969. In 2016, he retired as regional publisher from Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. (CNHI), the parent company of The Register-Herald.
From 1999 until he retired, the chaos of the newsroom, the drive of the ad department and the whir of the presses were all his domain. Outside of The Register-Herald's North Kanawha Street offices, Wood was involved in business and civic organizations while serving as publisher. To many, he was the most visible representative of their local newspaper and ensured that their stories were given a platform.
Since retiring, he has remained active in a number of organizations, including TWV. Wood is the current president of the executive board of Theatre West Virginia.
"He's a very wise cat," Hill said of Wood."Frank can take a problem, and look at it and fix it, in a completely different way that nobody's ever thought about.
"He's just, kind of, Frank, and then he comes up with these brilliant ideas, so the story matches him.
"He is up for the task of a hard question, and we've known that for a long time, so it is just so right for Frank to do this particular story."
After Covid concerns forced closure of the annual summer shows at The Amphitheater at Grandview, Hill has launched various virtual and onstage shows, including "These Last Five Years" at The Raleigh Theatre in September.
Wood said that 2020 has brought challenges to a variety of sectors, including the arts and media.
"Staying afloat and operating a nonprofit during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging, to say the least," said Wood. "However, it is important that we continue to position Theatre West Virginia as the premier performing arts center for entertainment and cultural events in West Virginia.
"Scott Hill, Nick Yurick and their local and professional team of actors work tirelessly to offer radio, virtual and onstage shows promoting TWV to the arts community in West Virginia."
Wood pointed out that print media has changed drastically with the advent of the digital age, as newspaper publishing is transitioning to an online format, but the importance of the free press remains.
"We need the media in the community to watch our state officials, our county officials, our United States officials," said Wood. "We'll still, always, remain a watchdog of that.
"I was a newspaper person," he continued. "I'm still a newspaper person. I believe in it.
"Our audience is different, and we have to write to a different audience, but the local newspapers are still a believable medium, and they'll continue to be that way.
"We're going to continue with the new readers," he said. "They're reading in a different way, different medium.
"I think newspapers will get transitioned to that. It all comes down to, again, how do you make it revenue possible?
"It's like any business. You've got to make money," the publisher said.
But Church's 1897 classic column, as well as Wood's reading of it for TWV, is an act of the season.
Like many things that endure, the editorial was an altruistic gift. It came from the typewriter of an avowed realist who, historic sources report, did not like flights of fancy.
Eight-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon of New York's Upper West Side had written to The Sun to ask an existential question.
Virginia wrote, "Dear Editor, I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, 'If you see it in The Sun, it's so.'
"Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?"
Church, a Sun editor and rumored atheist, had reportedly become cynical after witnessing the violence of the Civil War in his work as a journalist. Most of his writings were skeptical towards religion and superstition.
He had initially not wanted to answer Virginia's question, according to historic sources.
But he did.
Church's uncharacteristic response was published, without his name and without large headlines, on an inside column of The Sun. It immediately gained the heart of readers and, eventually, found its niche in American Christmas folklore.
"...Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus," Church wrote. "He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.
"Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus!
"It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence..."
Virginia O'Hanlon, whose full name was Laura Virginia O'Hanlon Douglas, grew up to become a mother, a teacher and a school principal. She died at age 81 in a nursing home in upstate New York in 1971. Throughout her life, she was known as the writer of the letter.
Because of The Sun's strict policy of not attributing names to editorials, the public would not learn that Church had authored the column until his death in 1906.
Wood said that reading the words of The Sun editor for Theatre West Virginia during the 2020 Christmas season was meaningful.
"It felt great to me that I was looking at something that was written in 1897 and was still relevant today," he said during a Thursday interview. "And I'm still talking about it for a newspaper.
"And I'm reading over a different medium, but that's still because it was in a newspaper," said Wood, "and it will be in many newspapers this Christmas, as well."