MOUNT HOPE — A treasured piece of the city's past was introduced to a new audience May 10.
Cast and crew from The History Channel's documentary series "American Pickers" arrived in town and spent a good part of the day looking around the area, filming and visiting with local residents, said Mount Hope Mayor Michael Kessinger.
Among those on hand were Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie Wolfe, Kessinger said.
A primary area of focus of the American Pickers' visit was a Mount Hope landmark — Bon-Bon Confectionery and Hardware. The store was a staple in Mount Hope for a century ending in 2020. It was established by Sam and Maria Troiani Bonifacio in 1920. Their son, Floyd, and his wife, Phyllis, were later the longtime owners and proprietors of Bon-Bon, as well as being involved in numerous other business and civic endeavors in the area.
Floyd was a city councilman, recorder and the Mount Hope mayor, the latter for 12 years. He and his wife were instrumental in spearheading community activities such as the annual Mount Hope Jubilee, a fall fixture in Fayette County. They shared grand marshal duties for the 2009 Mount Hope Jubilee.
The family also operated the Mount Hope Theater and the Princess Theater, both in Mount Hope.
Floyd Bonifacio passed away at the age of 86 on Jan. 20, 2011, according to his obituary from Tyree Funeral Home. Phyllis Davis Bonifacio passed away on March 17, 2019.
Kessinger said Monday's visit was a surprise to him. "We didn't know until they (showed up) at city hall," he said.
He called the pickers "just really good guys; really gracious and really down-to-earth."
According to www.history.com, "American Pickers" representatives are "on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner's land." Fanning out near and far, the show's pickers "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories," the show's description reads in part.
In February, a press release from the show's production company, Cineflix USA, indicated that "American Pickers" was planning a return to West Virginia this spring. At the time, officials were seeking leads on locations to visit. The press release indicated the show visits only large, private collections or accumulations of antiques. The show doesn't visit flea markets or stores, only private companies.
"As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," the press release read in part. "Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant items a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."
The pickers have made previous visits to film in West Virginia, according to published reports.
During their visit to Mount Hope this week, the American Pickers folks also learned about some of the city's other historical aspects, Kessinger said. They, too, took time for lunch at Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant, which recently reopened.
Production details of a potential airing of footage shot in Mount Hope were unavailable.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe