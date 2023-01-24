Crews from The History Channel hit documentary series "American Pickers" are coming to West Virginia in search of unique relics.
According to a news release, crews plan to film episodes of the television series throughout the area in March 2023.
The show explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled "pickers" in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
"They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," states the release.
The "American Pickers" TV show is looking for leads and wants to explore hidden treasures. They are looking for anyone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.
The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
Those interested should send the film crew their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or message them on Facebook at @GotAPick
