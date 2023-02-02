I have a habit of saying that there is something for everyone in the local events world, and since it's true, I have to say it again today. This week offers a range of things to do from hilarious stand-up comedy, competitive trivia, live DJs, and even tarot card readings. Whether you are looking for cold beer, hot coffee, or just a delicious meal, it's out there, and this is the place to find out about it.
• • •
Friday, Feb 3, is Comedy Night at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley. You are invited to come out and enjoy a night of laughter with Jeff Toy and Chris Bowman from Louisville Ky. Justin Powers and Chelsea Hlasnick from Morgantown will also be performing. Support your West Virginia comedy scene and kick off the cold month with a good laugh. The show starts at 8 p.m. and costs $10, so bring your friends and make it a night to remember.
• • •
Are you a fan of the television series "The Office"? On Thursday, Feb. 2, Mike Blackburn will be hosting "The Office" Themed Trivia at A Quarter Short in Beaver. Bring your “A” game if you want to take on the tough competition that’s sure to show up for this one. Mike also hosts general trivia at AQS every Wednesday. Both events start at 7 p.m., are free to play and include cool prizes and a guaranteed good time.
• • •
Ever wonder how tarot card reading works? You can find out on Sunday at New River Yoga in Fayetteville. Bring your own cards or use a deck provided for the Tarot Reading Workshop with Diana Feather Hunt. Learn how to read cards and ways to interpret the “message.” This class is from 1 - 3 p.m. and is $15. You can also schedule an appointment with Diana for a "pay what you will" individual astrological life card reading on Feb. 4 and 5. Simply call 304-667-3696 to schedule yours.
• • •
There is never a shortage of live music in our reading area, and this week is no exception. Our local talent sometimes seems endless, and you owe it to yourselves to get out there and experience it. Here's a list of great opportunities to do just that while enjoying a delicious meal at the same time.
The Untrained Professionals have two shows in our area this weekend, and both venues offer some great meal options. They start with the Music and Whiskey event at The Asylum in Lewisburg with the fun starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This will be a very interesting event, as High West Whiskey will be in the house with swag and tastes of their Double Rye. Then on Friday, UP will be performing at Chetty's Pub in Fayetteville from 6 – 8 p.m.
• • •
Matt Deal is doing triple duty this weekend. He starts on Thursday at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Then on Friday, he is on stage at the Rusted Musket in Mullens from 9 – midnight. Finally, on Saturday, he will be rocking Charlie’s Pub in Fayetteville from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. If you haven’t seen Matt perform, he's all over the place this week, so you are out of excuses.
• • •
Shawn Benfield will play at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Friday from 6 – 9 p.m.
• • •
Ashley Renae will be at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville on Saturday from 7 – 9 p.m.
• • •
Foster's Main Street Tavern in Beckley has started an exciting new weekly event you need to know about. Drop in any Wednesday night for Wing It Wednesdays. It's called that for two reasons. First, wings will be only 75 cents each every week. Second, DJ MFGV – that’s me – will be "winging it" by playing whatever tunes the crowd wants to hear. You might walk into a dance party or a line dance; it's up to you and your friends. There's no need to spend your money on a juke box here. Every Wednesday will also include drink specials, a "name that tune" game every 30 minutes for a free drink, and a food special. Each week, there will also be a new food special that's not on the regular menu. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, it will be fish tacos. You can call Foster's or follow its Facebook for the weekly food special.
• • •
Speaking of food specials, I want to tell you about a sandwich I found the other day. I usually pass on grilled cheese when I see it on a menu, because I don't think anyone can make one better than I can at home. I could not have been more wrong. The title Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese would catch anyone's eye. First, cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños are sandwiched between sharp cheddar and Munster cheese. Then it gets a dose of delicious raspberry red pepper jam. Finally, it's all stuffed into some homestyle butter bread and perfectly grilled. This sandwich is amazing, and you can only get it at the Hilltop Coffee Company. They offer much more than just coffee and you can try one at either the Oak Hill or the Crab Orchard locations.
• • •
On Saturday, Winterplace Ski Resort is offering skiers and visitors alike a great reason to come in out of the cold. The Stacey Carroll Project will be performing inside the Snowdrift Lounge at 1 p.m.
• • •
Calacino's is changing it up a little this weekend with a Honky Tonk Party with AP/BC on Saturday. Yes, Adam Parker and the Bourbon Cowboys are coming to town, so you might want to call and reserve a table for this one. Dust off your boots and hats; the music starts at 8 p.m.
• • •
If your venue has an upcoming event that you would like my readers to know about, let me know. Have you attended an event or heard a local band recently? I would love to know what you thought. Email me at events@register-herald.com and join me here again next Thursday for more great entertainment options.
