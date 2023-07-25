On Wednesday, July 26, United Way of Southern West Virginia will accept a $10,000 donation from Alpha Metallurgical Resources.
The donation will be presented at 2 p.m. at their location in Pax in support of Team James Williams and Amanda Stroupe, 2023 participants in United Way’s Dancing with the Stars.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. Alpha Metallurgical Resources affiliates operate both underground and surface mining complexes across Central Appalachia.
Trena Dacal, executive director with United Way of Southern West Virginia, said, “Amanda and James, like all of the community leaders who participate in Dancing with the Stars, have been inspiring ambassadors for our work. They have advocated to local businesses, individuals, and civic groups about the work of United Way. We are incredibly grateful for this donation from Alpha, which will remain in southern West Virginia to fund our partner agencies.”
United Way of Southern West Virginia honors yearly donors of $10,000 or above as Tocqueville Society donors. The Tocqueville Society recognizes local philanthropic leaders who have devoted time, talent, and funds to create long-lasting changes by tackling our communities’ most serious issues.
Dacal said, “Our community partners represent senior services, utility assistance, food pantries, literacy efforts, recovery programs, child advocacy, and childhood enrichment. Our direct services include the 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline and our Equal Footing Shoe Fund. Donations to United Way of Southern WV support our efforts and direct services and stay in our community.”
