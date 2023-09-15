I have to say that fall isn’t my favorite time of year, mostly because fall leads to winter and winter here in southern West Virginia can seem so long. But there is an event in the fall that I look forward to every year – Dancing with the Stars.
Hosted by United Way of Southern WV, Dancing with the Stars is the premier social event of the year. Everyone looks forward to picking out the perfect evening gown or suit and looking their very best for the big night. Each year feels a little different based on who is dancing, and this year, we have another all-star line-up of dancers.
Team One is Miranda Ullman and Jeremy Hall, choreographed by Jayden Kidd.
Team Two is Amanda Stroupe and James Williams, choreographed by Brittney Fitzgerald.
Team Three is Mariah Harrison and Lewis Rhinehart, choreographed by Melanie Ellison.
Team Four is Cindy Fernald and husband Dr. John Fernald, choreographed by Lexi Clay.
Team Five is Jessica Farrish and Clint Blunt, choreographed by Tenley Adams.
Team Six is Morgan Spolarich and Brent Osborne, choreographed by Jessica Broyles.
I have seen firsthand how hard these teams have worked this year, dedicating their personal time and energy to rehearsals, hosting various fundraisers throughout our region for the United Way of Southern WV. The funds they have raised will be distributed to local charitable organizations whose missions align with the goals of the United Way: improving health, education, and financial stability for our communities and those who live in them.
If you haven’t attended Dancing with the Stars in the past, I encourage you to do so this Friday night. You won’t regret it. It is a magical evening of food, drinks, friends, and dancing – an evening you’ll always remember and be glad that you were a part of.
To purchase tickets, please call the United Way of Southern WV at 304-253-2111. A silver table that seats 10 is $1,350. A bronze table that seats 10 is $900, and individual tickets are $90. I hope to see you there!
Rachel Cornett is campaign co-chair and vice chairman of United Way of Southern WV.
