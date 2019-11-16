Question:
My mouth is dry, and I keep on coughing at night. I have been taking my allergy medications and already took antibiotics, but I cannot get rid of this dry cough. I am embarrassed sometimes, because people think I am sick when I cough, but I feel like my throat is just dry. What can I do to get rid of this dry cough?
Answer:
You may be taking too many allergy medications and over-drying your mouth and nose, which is causing you to have a dry mouth and cough. If you are using a nose spray and an allergy pill, it can dry your mouth and then this dry mouth can cause a "cotton mouth" feeling and then you end up clearing your throat and coughing. Try stopping one or both of your allergy medications for a few days, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and see if it helps.
Question:
My sister and her friend take Vitamin B12 injections and they both say it helps give them energy and lose a little weight. How does it work for weight loss and does it really give you that much energy?
Answer:
Vitamin B12 is an important vitamin that helps with metabolism and reproduction of red blood cells. People who feel energized with Vitamin B12 injections are often low in this vitamin and that may be why they feel so much better after using the medication. The injection form is absorbed better than the pill or sublingual form. The effect of weight loss is minimal and usually a placebo effect. The best way to lose weight is to eat less and move more.
