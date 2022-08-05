Emotions have been running high these past couple of days. Excitement, joy, and, of course, a bit of sadness have overcome me at different points throughout each hour as I make my final preparations for college.
All my dorm room supplies have been purchased, and all my plans for my fall courses have been made. Next comes the big move.
It’s funny how I was writing about high school graduations just a couple of months ago, and during that significant life event, I felt many of the same emotions as I feel today. The only difference between then and now is, well, everything. Graduating from high school was an exciting event, while going to college is an exciting transition. And as with any life transition, happiness, exhilaration and fear all come into play, sometimes simultaneously.
Throughout this past week, I’ve attempted to savor and be present in every moment, perhaps more conscientiously than I have in other times. Catching up on some classic movies from my childhood, playing games with the family, and just laughing and enjoying my parents’ company for this last little bit has been a real treat. I keep reminding myself that I will see my folks again soon. After all, they’re just a few hours down the winding mountainous roads and always as near as a phone call away. I know that before too long, I’ll need a fresh tomato delivery as an end-of-August pick-me-up from the garden, and shortly after that, I’m sure I’ll be in desperate need of a hound dog snuggle fest at home.
It’s crazy to think that I will be in a new place in just two short days, surrounded by loads of new friends and endless possibilities. I will take comfort in the fact that I’m still and hopefully forever will be nestled in by the protective West Virginia mountains and surrounded by my family cheering me on, however far away they may be.
The preparations have been met, the anticipation has been built and the wait is nearly over. I’m ready now to spread my wings and gracefully fly like I’ve been planning to do all along.
Editor’s note: With Willow needing to focus on her school work and engage the college experience, she will be trimming her appearances in The Register-Herald, writing her column every other week instead of weekly. Her next column will appear Oct. 20.
