Our reading area is certainly lucky to always have such a wide variety of things to do, and I try to reflect that in this column. Weeks like this one make that very easy for me to do. There is so much going on that if you can’t find something up your alley this week, please let me know exactly what kind of alleys you like to hang out in. I’m going to start with one single event that pretty much has everything one event can offer.
Mountain Music Festival 2023 will be at ACE Adventure Resort from 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4. One of West Virginia’s best music festivals is back at ACE for the ninth time, and the music lineup is nothing short of insane. Drop in with a few thousand of your closest friends and check out over 20 bands on a beautiful mountaintop stage. This year will feature Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco & The UN, Big Something, Rising Appalachia, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman Band, Sexbruise?, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Kind Thieves, Yam Yam, Travers Brothership, The Settlement, The Talismen, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Massing, John Inghram Band, The Wright Ave, Stereophonic, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change and Alabaster Boxer.
If the music isn’t enough, there will also be plenty of savory food, creative vendors, mind-blowing visual artists, fun workshops, glorious camping and epic adventures of all sorts. I don’t have the space to rattle on about this party like I could, so visit their Facebook page for even more information and details. Tickets range from $99 to $169 and can be purchased online at mountainmusicfestwv.com.
Here’s one you don’t see every day. A Designer Purse Bingo event will be at Crossroads Mall on Friday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and there will be prizes from Michael Kors, Coach, Simply Southern, and more. There will also be a 42-inch TV, a Lincoln cooler, tools, and other prizes. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Dog Tag Café in the mall, and the first 100 people through the door will receive a free gift. All proceeds of the bingo go to Wounded Warriors.
Vinyl Tracks is a really cool, eclectic new business at 345 Prince St. in Beckley, the historic old Beckley Newspapers building. Besides offering several generations of music, clothing, and more, it has a beautiful event space. Operation Underdog is using that space on Thursday, June 1, for you to meet and adopt a puppy. You think you’ve seen all the Underdogs? “Not yet,” says Clint Blunt, owner of Vinyl Tracks. “We have a few new dogs to introduce you to.” Even if you don’t really NEED a puppy, come out between 6 – 8 p.m. to support a great cause and check out a “groovy” new business. You may also see some local art there that you just can’t live without.
The Mountain Made Makers Market will be at Summersville Lake Retreat Campground on Friday, June 2, from noon – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This is the third annual Makers Market by the Lighthouse in Mt. Nebo. Shop from makers, artists, craftsmen, and al sorts of 100 percent handmade items from the Appalachian region. Admission is free, and concessions will be available.
Summersville Lake is also offering their first ever Moonlight Paddle Boarding event for three nights. On Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4., they will be adding lights to the bottom of their paddleboats for this special trip out to Pirates Cove waterfall from 9 – 11 p.m. Tickets are $53.50 per person and can be purchased at book.peek.com.
First Fridays in Fayetteville start on June 2 this year. Court Street will be full of vendors, food trucks, artists, and much more from 5 – 9 p.m. Many businesses will also stay open late for extended shopping hours and specials. Shop, eat, gather, and explore everything downtown Fayetteville has to offer. You can email info@visitfayettevillewv.com for vendor information.
New River Yoga in Fayetteville is offering a Mommy and Me Yoga Class on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. – noon. Join them at 128 Court St. for something fun, calming, and interactive for the kids. Each class starts with “getting out of our heads and onto our mats” and a breath/mindfulness exercise. Children are introduced to yoga poses through games and imagination. This class is all about having fun while learning about mindfulness, meditation, and yoga. Each class ends in a meditation suitable for your little yogi or yogini.
The 12th Annual Rail Trail Expo is coming to Oak Hill on Saturday, June 3. I have attended this event as both spectator and vendor, and it seems to get better every year. Come check out over 150 vendors of all sorts from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the trail at 101 Virginia St. This is a handicapped-friendly, fun-filled day for the entire family that brings out the yard sales all over town.
It’s summertime, and that means that Bike Night is returning to Calacino’s in Beckley on Thursday, June 1, from 6 – 10 p.m. Beautiful motorcycles of all sorts roll in from all over the area for this event. The talented Chad Cox will be performing live at 7 p.m. for this first one. Bike Night is a great opportunity to have a delicious dinner and socialize with some wonderful folks. You can also expect a cornhole tournament, 50/50 drawings, tons of door prizes, and more. All types of motorcycles are welcome, and you don’t even need one at all to join in on the fun.
Don’t worry, all the big gatherings haven’t slowed down the dinner and entertainment scene. There will still be more than enough options to enjoy a savory meal in front of a stage somewhere. We can start in Cool Ridge at the Weathered Ground Brewery. On Saturday, June 3, Andrew Adkins & Clint Lewis will be playing from 6 – 9 p.m. Order one of their award-winning beers while you are there.
If you find yourself in Fayetteville on Saturday, June 3, stop into the Freefolk Brewery and see Chet Lowther. He hits the stage at 7 p.m., and you can’t beat the food and beer there.
So, you think you’re a “Seinfeld” fan? Drop into the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Wednesday, June 7, and find out. You can expect some competition for “Seinfeld” Trivia Night that starts at 6:30 p.m. The menu at the Musket is one of my favorites around, so try something new while Mike Stover and Terry Bell test your knowledge of the show.
The owner of the Rusted Musket, Merrick Rice, invites you to come and celebrate his birthday with him on Saturday, June 3. He will have Randy Gilkey on stage from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. and then Makenzie Phipps from 9 p.m. – midnight.
The stage at Calacino’s is always booked on weekends, whether you read it here or not. You can follow their Facebook page to stay updated, but I have you covered for now. Friday, June 2, brings Thomas Danley to the stage, and then it’s the 2 Broke Band on Saturday, June 3. Both shows start at 8 p.m.
Shawn Benfield will be at the Skyline Pub in Ghent on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. He’s right back at it on Saturday, June 3, at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville. This one starts at 7 p.m.
A live show by Untrained Professionals is like a My Pillow commercial. There’s always one happening somewhere if you know where to look. They are traveling to both Virginia and North Carolina this week but still have two shows here at home. They are in Midway at the VFW Canteen 4326 on Friday, June 2, from 8 – 11 p.m. They will also be playing live for Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing on Monday, June 5. This show is set to go from 7 – 9 p.m.
You can watch a huge concert this week surrounded by fans, or enjoy a cozy table in front of a small stage. You can stop at some yard sales, try a late-night paddle board, do yoga with the kids, or even adopt them a puppy. This week truly has it all, so get out there and take advantage of it. Email me at events@register-herald.com for anything entertainment-related at all. Tell me about an upcoming event, invite me to try a meal you are proud of, or just tell me how much you hate my column. Otherwise, join me next Thursday, and in the meantime, stay entertained!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.