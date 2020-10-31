The mission of the United Way of Southern West Virginia is to improve lives in our service area by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education and financial stability.We accomplish this by identifying the needs of our community and forming partnerships to address those needs.
United Way’s partners include agencies that provide senior services, food and utility assistance, child advocacy, support for intimate partner violence, and many others.
We encourage cooperation among agencies, offering our fundraising and media influence, and creating platforms for impact.
Not long ago, United Way identified needs of low-income families with infants by encouraging local agencies to host baby pantries. These resources help meet the needs of families who are struggling by providing diapers, formula, etc., when additional assistance is required. United Way continues to support these agencies to meet the needs of our community.
As the opioid epidemic evolved in southern West Virginia, United Way identified successful local recovery programs and developed partnerships to provide scholarships for patients and support to transitional living.As the epidemic progressed, we continued support of recovery programs and launched our Healthy Grandfamilies Project that supports grandparents who are raising grandchildren and the unique issues they confront. United Way is proud to continue support of this local program.
Several years ago, United Way identified the struggle of community members to locate the varied resources in our service area.UWSWV brought our 211 Information and Referral Hotline to the area, which allows callers to be paired with a local information specialist who refers them to local services. It has been a vital resource this year and has seen a 600 percent increase in the amount of calls and referrals since 2019.
United Way launched our Equal Footing Shoe Fund after identifying the needs of local children wearing ill-fitting, worn or weather-inappropriate footwear. We continue this
program by connecting with local school employees who recognize and communicate a need that we address by delivering shoes directly to the school.
Most recently, United Way has been proud to partner with Shawn and Angela Ball of L&S Toyota to launch our Handle with Care initiative. This partnership between local law enforcement and United Way provides a resource for schools or child care agencies to be given a ‘heads up’ when a child has been exposed to violence or trauma. Handle with Care programs promote safe and supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children, and help traumatized children heal and thrive.
United Way is adapting our traditional fundraising efforts by canceling many of our well-loved fundraisers during the pandemic and organizing smaller events where social distancing is possible. We are excited to partner with the Summit Bechtel Reserve to host our 12th annual Wonderland of Trees, opening to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the J.W. Marriott Jr. Leadership Center. Visit unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/ for information on hours and events.
United Way is meeting the challenge of adapting to a landscape where fundraising opportunities are limited just as we meet the unique challenges of our community. We can do this because local residents are examples of living, giving and leading united.
Contributions to United Way can be made by mailing a check directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, giving securely at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111.