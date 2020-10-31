Megan Legursky, executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, displays one pair of the 4,000 shoes that were unloaded at American Electric Equipment in Beckley in April 2020. The shoes were donated from GREATS, a unique, modern luxury sneaker company in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mark Holcomb, a Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, is the director of communications at GREATS and was the person behind this donation.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)