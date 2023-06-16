Alderson Main Street sponsored the second Open Mic Night of the season Saturday, June 3, at the historic Alderson Train Depot, and despite the threat of rain, 36 musicians and audience members enjoyed one another’s company and listened to a wide variety of music.
The series runs from May to October on the first Saturday of the month from 6-9 p.m. and is designed to give all musicians, but especially practicing musicians, a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.
Event organizer Marcia Sutherland said in a press release, “In our second season, it looks like we’re getting established as a family-friendly place to spend a Saturday evening."
For more information on Open Mic at the Depot, look at Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page or contact Don Sutherland at donsutherland2003@yahoo.com
