Alderson's Bricktop legend recognized

Thanks to a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation® in partnership with the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife Program and installation by the Town of Alderson, a new roadside marker commemorating the legend of “Bricktop” Smith will be dedicated on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 noon at Alderson Alumni Park.
Alderson Alumni Park is best accessed by parking on the Monroe County side of Alderson and carefully crossing the railroad tracks to the Gazebo which is, fittingly, often used for concerts.
Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith was born on August 14, 1894 likely on the Monroe County side of Alderson in the Historic Business District above a restaurant which her mother, Hattie, ran. In those days of the separation of the races, her father, Tom Smith, ran a barbershop which catered to white customers.
She was nicknamed “Bricktop” because of her red hair. She left Alderson at age 4 after the death of her father when her mother moved the family to Chicago. She began her entertainment career in Chicago and also moved to New York before owning jazz clubs in Paris, Biarritz, Rome, and Mexico.
For the last five years, Alderson Main Street, with the support of the Greenbrier County Commission, has held a “Tribute to Bricktop” concert featuring singer Susanna Robinson. Ms. Robinson and guitar player extraordinaire Bill Hoffman from Roanoke will be on hand for entertainment at the dedication.
Alderson Main Street applied for a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation via the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife Program several months ago. The Pomeroy Foundation is a grant-making foundation based in Syracuse, N.Y.
Established in 2015, the Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program gives communities the opportunity to commemorate a part of their local cultural heritage that might not typically be found on a historic roadside marker. This unique grant program is the only nationwide effort of its kind. For examples of Legends & Lore markers, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s interactive, digital marker map.
The Pomeroy Foundation worked in close partnership with the Humanities Council to make these grants available through the foundation’s Legends & Lore program. The West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and is dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and support of West Virginia’s vibrant cultural heritage and living traditions. Since 2006, the Foundation has funded nearly 1,000 historic roadside markers and plaques nationwide. Grants cover the cost of a marker, pole and shipping.
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “Please join us for this dedication ceremony and a small reception afterward at the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. We are so appreciative of the Pomeroy Foundation for the funding for this marker.”
Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “I thank the Pomeroy Foundation and Alderson Main Street for making this possible and the town crew for its installation. This marker is just one more way we can celebrate and present the special history of our town.”