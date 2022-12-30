One of the best and worst jobs of the Christmas season is to be a judge of the Home and Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Alderson Main Street (AMS).

The judges (who prefer to remain anonymous) say that it is a pleasure to drive around and view the creative decorating and, at the end of the tour, come up with a list of winners.

This year, the judges recognized two areas of town for special commendation. On the Monroe County side, the section of Railroad Avenue with the old bank and the Wigglesworth Building – Main Street Apartments, Alderson Medical Center, Christ Our Saviour of the Valley Lutheran Church, and Fritz’s Pharmacy were particularly festive, the judges agreed, when viewed as a whole.

On the Greenbrier County side of town, three adjacent residences on Riverview Avenue between Washington Street and Virginia Street stood out.

The winners in each category were:

Best Nativity

1st Place: James and Anita Falls

Honorable Mention: Theresa and Gordon Massie

Old Fashioned Christmas

1st Place: Lisa Marie Cropper

Honorable Mention: Amy and Brandon Catron

Honorable Mention: Jennifer and Jeremy Dorsey

Children’s Fantasy

1st Place: Rebecca and Robert Hambrick

Honorable Mention: Hollie Howard

Honorable Mention: Stephanie Morgan and Jeremy Rickard

Spirit of Christmas

1st Place: Joyce Mott & Phil Mershon

Honorable Mention: Amanda and Billy Thomas

Honorable Mention: Julie and Anthony Hedrick

Gem of the Hills

1st Place: Jeri and David Martin

Honorable Mention: Donna and Rick Sims

Honorable Mention: Karen Lobban

Festival of Lights

1st Place: Samantha and Chase Reed

Honorable Mention: Holly and Chuckie Gore

Honorable Mention: Eddie Bowyer

Large Business

1st Place: Riverview Motel & Cafe

Small Business

1st Place: Alderson Artisan Gallery

Honorable Mention: Alderson’s Store

Honorable Mention: S & M Auto Repair

Also this year, citizens, businesses and civic organizations were invited to decorate lamp posts with snowmen in the spirit of the season.

“Individually handmade decorations catch people’s attention and interest so much more than ones they may have seen elsewhere,” said AMS member Fawn Valentine in a press release.

“The fact that people took time to make something for public display reflects very well on Alderson and fosters a sense of community.”

Don Sutherland, AMS secretary, coordinated the effort and participants were Theresa and Beth Massie; Jeri Martin (two posts); Greenbrier Valley Special Olympics; Alderson Artisans Gallery; VFW Tri-county Memorial Post 6723; Riverview Motel and Café; and Stephanie Mullins.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video