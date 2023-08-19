lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series will continue Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. with Alabaster Boxer.
Alabaster Boxer creates a unique musical experience characterized by catchy melodies, thoughtful lyrics, and an energy that keeps audiences engaged and entertained.
Formed in 2022, the project is led by primary songwriter Nick Durm on vocals and guitar. Durm assembled his own group of all-star friends and musicians from various southern West Virginia and Virginia bands to record a full-length debut album, “Currency of Dreams.”
Durm’s powerful vocals and songwriting sets the tone for the band’s sound while the other members bring a wide range of influences blending fusions of rock, pop, bluegrass, Americana and more to complete this unique sound. With instrumentation consisting of guitars, keys, mandolin, dobro, banjo, bass, and drums over top of harmony-driven original anthems, Alabaster Boxer aims to create a new yet familiar listening experience for any audience.
The band has received high praise for their live performances with a storytelling setlist, taking their audience along for an experience rather than just a concert.
Members include Durm (vocals/guitar), Jason Lockart (keyboard/vocals), Brian Bell (guitar), Corey Lee McQuade (dobro/banjo/vocals), Bill Fraley (bass/vocals), Chandler Beavers (mandolin), and Scott Hinkle (drums/vocals).
The concert takes place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Series is free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
Greenbrier Dairy’s Cow Licks Dessert Trailer and Kitchen 304 will be on location.
Carnegie Hall will offer bags of popcorn. Bella Gourmet will presell charcuteries cups to be picked up at Ivy Terrace.
Concerts will be moved inside to the Hamilton Auditorium if the weather dictates. Outside food and drink is not permitted in the auditorium. Follow and Like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Fantasy Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
