The specter of Michael Jordan looms large over the NBA and the business world.
The Air Jordan brand of basketball shoes accounts for nearly 14 percent of Nike's wholesale revenue, and the Jumpman logo features on the NBA jerseys of athletes competing to surpass Jordan's accomplishments. Perhaps no single player has had a greater impact on growing the game of basketball from a recreational sport to a cultural touchstone.
Michael Jordan is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in such films as 1996’s “Space Jam,” but the six-time NBA Finals MVP will not appear in Ben Affleck’s biographical business drama, “Air.” Writer Alex Convery got the idea for the film after watching a segment in the documentary series "The Last Dance,” and soon afterward Ben Affleck was set to direct. Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and Affleck himself co-star as the executive team at Nike while Viola Davis is portraying Jordan’s astute mother, Deloris Jordan.
The story is tightly focused on the business aspect of the Jordan mythology. The premise is that Matt Damon's character, talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, advocates for a reallocation of Nike's funding to pursue a contract with Jordan. Much of the conflict centers on the business realities of making such a risky venture, and Ben Affleck's Phil Knight, the embattled CEO of Nike, engages in intense exchanges with Damon. Despite the outcome of the deal being public record, the narrative twists and turns through these naturally tense conflicts, keeping the audience on edge.
Despite the financial focus, much of the film's heart comes from the interplay between Vaccaro and Jordan's family, particularly Viola Davis's portrayal of Deloris Jordan. Davis infuses Deloris with warmth, awareness, and steadfastness as she assists her son in navigating the murky waters of the corporate world. It's through Jordan's mother that we first hear of revenue sharing, equity, and brand recognition.
No matter how smart, sharp or salient the script is, 2023’s “Air” is still keenly aware that its subject matter is the greatest basketball player of all time. In fact, Sonny Vaccaro’s fortune-changing revelation comes after rewatching footage of Jordan hitting the college championship game winning shot as a freshman at UNC. Director Ben Affleck’s “Air” features incredible performances across the board, gripping interpersonal business drama and a reflection of how one of the greatest athletes ever changed not only his sport but the business landscape as a whole.
