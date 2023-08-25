Like so many before him, JC Lacek has wandered his way into his career path. Imagine finally getting to a certain momentum in your chosen vocation and suddenly other forces toss you back to Kansas. Or, in his case, West Virginia.
The Shady Spring native graduated from high school in 1996 and hit the road to find his what’s next. He lived in Atlanta, Ga., and San Francisco, Calif., traveled to Prague, Czech Republic, and Barcelona, Spain, and back to Santa Monica, Calif.
He had always excelled at writing during his formative years and was urged to pursue writing by his teachers. One of the first things he did was to work as a journalist for a small culture magazine. During his 20s, he also worked as a videographer and then as a DJ, too.
It wasn’t until he hit his 30s that he started to seriously turn his attention toward writing.
“I started to realize just, you know, electronic music, DJing is of a young man's sport,” the now 45-year-old says.
With a new goal in mind, he started a master’s degree “from scratch” and graduated in three years from San Francisco State University with a degree in creative writing and an emphasis in playwriting.
While going to school, he got his first publishing deal.
“And so, it was kind of the fire that I needed because you know going to school for creative writing is … some would call that a fool's errand,” he says, laughing as he remembers the professor who warned that of the 50 students in the class, statistically only two or three would be able to make a career of writing.
But, he says, the first deal was the fire that kept his engine running.
Lacek explains that Writer’s Guild of America writers are people on contract. Entertainment companies, like Warner Bros., for example, purchase properties such as adaptations of novels and then hire writers to “crank out the scripts.”
On the other hand, you have writer creators, such as Lacek, who develop properties and try to sell those to entertainment companies.
“I'm not beholding to any formal contract because I primarily create an idea and then I just pitch it,” he says. “You have to figure out how to get within a circle of people who will take your work seriously. Shop it around like attached talent, which is much more of a wild west approach to trying to break into the ironclad wall around Hollywood.”
It was while Lacek was living in Prague that Jermaine Fowler, an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer, came into the picture. It was Fowler who found Lacek’s story "Jazz Legend" in a comic store in Atlanta, Ga., and wanted to turn it into a TV show.
“Once somebody that's inside the industry has given you a nod, other people will take you serious,” Lacek adds. “It totally changed my life.”
For the last three years, Lacek worked with Warner Media Company, Rooster Teeth, to develop an animated television adaptation of his graphic novel.
As destiny would have it, just as Lacek and Rooster Teeth began meeting with studio executives for the procurement of "Jazz Legend," the writer’s strike began, and the ensuing gridlock ended the acquisition process entirely.
From 2019 to 2022, Lacek also worked on two screenplay commissions, both of which were in the process of going to market but, because of the strike, are kind of dead in the water, leaving Lacek biding his time.
“When something like a strike happens and everything shuts down, it's not like once the strike is over, that people just resume things that they were already working on. Because of all the people working on it, you can't just expect people to just pause their lives. They have to make money working on things that benefit the companies that they're working for at whatever scale,” explains Lacek.
Unless it’s something too big for producers to stop.
“Those types of productions will get picked back up after the strikes are over.”
For "Jazz Legend," however, too much time has already passed and it’s likely that studios are looking to the future, to new pitches and putting new projects together rather than working on something from months ago.
Lacek emphasizes, “It’s hard to understand how much something like this affects … it touches everybody in Hollywood.”
“Whatever you think of Hollywood and the celebrity and all the glitz and glamour, the majority of people working, at like almost every scale, I mean even directors that I know, they don't have it as glamorous. It's not like everybody's driving around in Porsches.”
Lacek, who returned home because of the strike and to care for aging parents, says he compares it to his new play that will premiere at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre this fall.
“The story is set in the mid-'80s and it's about a family that's kind of struggling during the miner strikes of that era. And it's been funny to be in pre-production about a story about this working class, you know, striking struggle, and then to have it also be affecting my life in this whole different way. It's kind of surreal.”
Although the strike was a devastating blow, he contends that all is not lost.
“I'm lucky enough that I get pretty continuous work as a comic book writer, but you know as far as my aspirations, you know, I'm definitely still laser-focused on selling scripts in LA, but I'm also just being back home.”
At the same time all of this was happening, Lacek met Tim Disney, Uncommon Productions, and for the last two years, they have been writing a graphic novel, which he hopes will be done by the end of the year.
And there is his work with WV Collective, a nonprofit in Beckley that promotes the work of Appalachian creators while simultaneously increasing access to the arts in a largely rural area of the state.
Lacek likes to tell stories that have a social impact and can touch people beyond just entertainment for entertainment’s sake.
“Like, West Virginia culture,” he says. "I feel like it’s something that is kind of a unique microcosm of Appalachia unto itself. And so, with the guys with West Virginia Collective, we're kind of looking into the future of what could be the potential of telling contemporary stories and finding markets within West Virginia.
“For the most part, when you go to see theater in West Virginia, it's always the Civil War era. You rarely see theatrical productions that are discussing what's happening in the world here now.”
For now, the fall production and working with the collective are what are mostly on his mind.
“However we decide to keep this train rolling … It's very exciting and it's rare to be able to get to do something like this with people that you're such good friends with. Yeah. That's really cool.”
---
Lacek’s full-length plays "Abomination on Bolt Mountain" and "FRACK!! A Mountain Music Comedy Spectacular" have seen multiple productions, with the former headlining San Francisco’s Greenhouse Theatre Festival in 2016.
As a comic writer, Lacek co-authored Gray Haven Comics’ graphic novel "Kaiju" and wrote and created the graphic novel "Jazz Legend" on Scout Comics as well as "The Polish Ambassador to Space" on Jumpsuit Inc.
In addition to working on film properties, "Trouble in Paradise" and "Hello Darkness," with writing partner Justin Alexander Tuân, Lacek is finishing his fourth graphic novel, "The ARC," with a tentative release date of 2024.
