beckley, w.va. – Active Southern West Virginia has received a contribution from American Electric Power to support the non-profit’s Community Captain physical activity program.
AEP’s community giving aligns with Active SWV’s mission, which is to inspire and empower people to lead healthy lifestyles through outdoor recreation.
AEP’s community giving program focuses on promoting education, health and wellness, and environmental stewardship.
“We are proud to support Active SWV and its important work to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation,” said Ronn Robinson of AEP in a prepared statement released by Active SWV. “We believe in the power of community giving to make a positive impact on people’s lives, and we are committed to supporting organizations that share our values.”
Active SWV is hosting a family try-athlon on June 10 at Lake Stephens, and AEP’s support will help make it successful.
The “Route 3 WV Try-athlon” is a great opportunity for families to learn about triathlons and spend time outside while having fun. Participants will swim, bike, and run through beautiful West Virginia scenery, and there will be opportunities to learn about nutrition and healthy lifestyles.
