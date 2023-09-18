In what has been labeled the social event of the year in Beckley, Dancing with the Stars is ready to strut its stuff on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as six dance couples will compete to help the United Way of Southern West Virginia in its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The event’s 10th season of the social event opens its doors at 6 p.m. with a charge of $90 per ticket. Advance tickets can be obtained by calling 304-252-2111.
The United Way uses the proceeds to improve lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on health, education and financial stability. The nonprofit has set a campaign fundraising goal of $850,000 this year. Campaign chair Rachel Cornett wrote in a column in The Register-Herald on Sept. 9 that the group is at 45 percent of its goal.
“It is through many donations and fundraising efforts that continue throughout the season that we raise this much needed money that is reinvested in our communities,” Cornett said.
The dance couples are Miranda Ullman and Jeremy Hall with choreography by Jayden Kidd; Amanda Stroupe and James Williams with choreography by Brittney Fitzgerald; Mariah Harrison and Lewis Rhinehart with choreography by Melanie Ellison; Cindy Fernald and Dr. John Fernald with choreography by Lexi Clay; Jessica Farrish and Clint Blunt with choreography by Tenley Adams; and Morgan Spolarich and Brent Osborne with choreography by Jessica Broyles.
A panel of judges will select a Judge’s Choice winner for the dance portion of the contest, and community members will select a People’s Choice winner based on the total number of $5 votes received for each couple. Monetary voting will continue throughout the evening until after the last couple has danced.
“Our dancers understand that while we want them to have fun, learn a great routine that will entertain at our event and have a wonderful time making new friends, their ultimate goal is to raise money and spread the good message of our United Way and the work we do throughout southern West Virginia,” said Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, in a press release.
Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve over three dozen nonprofit partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the city of Bluefield, Va.
“The first nine seasons of Dancing with the Stars were hugely successful,” Dacal said. “Having a signature fundraising event such as DWTS means a great deal in fighting for the health, education and income stability of every person in every community we serve. Last year’s net profit accounted for 20 percent of our total campaign budget. That’s huge for the agencies we fund.”
