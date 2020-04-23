The Adult Family Care Program is designed to provide care to aged and disabled adults in a family like setting.
The program works to approve families to provide care to aged and disabled adults who are unable to live on their own. These placements assist in allowing those that do not need a higher level of care to have a placement closer to their own homelike setting.
The program works with the community to allow adults who need a loving, caring and supportive home to be matched with a provider.
The need for this service is continually growing as is the need for caregivers. The Adult Family Care Program is currently looking to increase awareness for the need of caregivers out to the local community.
Anyone that is interested in learning more about opening your home to care for those in need, this is the program for you. For more information contact Bureau for Children and Families Region IV Mercer District, Karen Thompson, LSW, SSWIII, AFC Homefinding Specialist at 304-425-8738, ext. 63918.
