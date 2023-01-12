Beckley, w.va. – Active Southern West Virginia is entering a partnership with Winterplace Ski Resort for four snowtubing profit-share events occurring on Thursdays in January and February.
The snowtubing sessions will be Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2 and 9 from 5-9 p.m.
Participants can enjoy a fun-filled evening of tubing on Winterplace's snow-covered slopes while also supporting Active Southern West Virginia. A portion of the proceeds from each tubing session will be donated to support Active Southern West Virginia’s free Community Captain and Kids Run Club programs.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, reservations are encouraged and can be made at Winterplace.com/tickets/snowtubing. Tickets are $35 per person. Additional details and guidelines can also be found on Winterplace’s website and Active Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page.
