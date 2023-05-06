Active Southern West Virginia is bringing the 2023 Workplace Wellness Conference to the Resort at Glade Springs in September with a plan to guide conversations and presentations that link multiple sectors of any workplace with employee health outcomes.
Topics of interest:
- Stress management in the workplace
- Connections between workplace safety and workplace wellness
- Burnout and how it affects us all
- Mindfulness
- Data collection and programming
- Preparing tactical first responders for success
- Workplace health equity
The keynote speaker for the conference is Michael D. Levitt, a global thought leader on burnout and workplace culture, a sought-after speaker and executive coach, a published author of several books, and the host of the “Breakfast Leadership Show” podcast.
His show features interviews with top business leaders and experts in a variety of fields, sharing insights and strategies for success in today’s fast-paced world.
In his keynote address, Levitt will be talking about three connected phenomena that have recently had an effect on the workforce: burnout, quiet quitting and the great resignation.
“I feel that these difficulties are indicative of bigger societal trends and challenges as someone who has worked in corporate and nonprofit organizations for several decades and has also been a loud champion for the well-being of leaders and teams,” he said in a press release by Active SWV.
Session 1: Data Collection and Implementation
Kathryn Burnham is an evaluator at the West Virginia Prevention Research Center (WVPRC) and is responsible for co-directing evaluation efforts for the Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease’s (HPCD) initiatives and programs, including the Active SWV Worksite Wellness grants.
Burnham has her master’s degree in public criminology and is finishing her Ph.D. in sociology at West Virginia University.
While working for the WVPRC and HPCD, Burnham has focused on incorporating health equity considerations into public health work and enjoys helping community-based organizations build capacity to enhance the work they do across the state.
Session 2: Mental Health and your Workers
Kayleigh Nolan will be the session 2 speaker, focusing on mental health for employees.
An estimated 3 in 5 employees have experienced negative impacts of work on their mental health, according to the Active SWV press release, with an overwhelming majority indicating a need for employers to implement support toward achieving positive mental health and wellness in the workplace.
Nolan’s presentation will highlight the importance of optimizing mental health and wellness in the workplace, including specific barriers and challenges individuals face in a variety of work settings, as well as how mental health impacts employers in terms of lost productivity and decreased staff retention. The majority of this session will be used to provide key strategies to facilitate and support positive mental health in the workplace.
Session 3: Managing Stress at Work
Lauren Weatherford is an associate professor and the WVU Extension Family and Community Development agent for Fayette and Nicholas counties. She has a bachelor’s degree in social and decision sciences from Carnegie Mellon University and a master’s degree in public administration from West Virginia University. Weatherford’s work experience includes a focus on international and local community development, curriculum development, and more than 20 years of teaching experience.
Session 4: Tactical First Responder Health
Dr. Brian K. Leary is an exercise scientist with more than a decade of experience specializing in physiological and biomechanical factors limiting human performance. In partnership with the Morgantown Fire Department and Active SWV, and with the assistance of students in the WVU Division of Exercise Science, Leary has created a pilot program to reach first responders in the state.
Session 5: Increasing Equity in the Workplace
Reaching every employee at a workplace can present numerous barriers to participation and enjoyment. By focusing on health equity, employees who are traditionally absent from the conversation can be included. Join Dr. Georgiana Logan as she discusses barriers, solutions and trends in creating equitable health programming and initiatives in the workplace.
Session 6: Data Collection and Dissemination
Dr. Samantha Shawley-Brzoska is a research assistant professor with the West Virginia University Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Office of Health Services Research (OHSR) in the School of Public Health. Her work focuses on chronic disease programming and database management for primary care and community partners. Shawley-Brzoska serves as a co-investigator on numerous grant-funded efforts to improve population health outcomes.
Lakin Davis is a program coordinator with the West Virginia University Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences Office of Health Services Research in the School of Public Health. She is a two-time graduate from West Virginia University and has her Master of Public Health in Social and Behavioral Sciences. Through her academic career, Davis has always aspired to find a way to give back to her local West Virginia community that has given her everything she needed to be successful. Her work focuses on WV WISEWOMAN programming as well as supporting clinic and community-based partners in community-based programming within West Virginia.
A room reservation block is available at Glade Springs through July 24.
