March 28 — We Hike to Heal
Join Active SWV and Community Captains for the second annual free We Hike To Heal on Hawks Nest Rail Trail Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m.
#wehiketoheal is an annual international outdoor women’s empowerment movement that takes place during the month of March. The mission is to encourage women all over the world to tap into the healing and empowering influences within ourselves and the Great Outdoors. The last Saturday of March is designated as #wehiketoheal day and each year hundreds of people take to the outdoors for community, connectedness, and healing with group events all over the world. On Facebook see https://www.facebook.com/events/2913396485384232/
April 18 — Active SWV Regional Fun Run/Walk
Come join Active Southern West Virginia for a free Regional Fun Run. The event takes place on Saturday, April 18 at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley from 10 a.m.-noon. The Kids Run will be first. Children of all ages are invited to participate in this untimed, one lap event. Post-race snacks will be available along with field games, a raffle and a group photo.
Shortly after the Kids Run event, the starting line will be open to people across the region. This the time to form a team with a co-worker, high school team, or friends and family. Co-workers, friends, family, clubs, schools, and individuals will dash around the track together. Walk or run as little or as much as you like. Set goals for yourself and for your team. This event is an untimed, group walk/run around the Woodrow Wilson High School football track. On Facebook see https://www.facebook.com/events/225338878491169/
May 9 — Almost Heaven Paddle Battle at Summersville Lake
This is a free paddle race for youth under 18 years old. This event will be in conjunction with the Almost Heaven Paddle Battle 2020.
The Saturday, May 9, race will be broken down by age and craft. Age: 12 and under and 13 and over Craft: Kayak or SUP
Paddle boards available for use for free. Please contact us to reserve a paddle board. We have some life vests, but it is highly encouraged to bring youth their own life vests. Proper fitting life vests required.
There will be awards directly after the event at Summersville Lake. On Facebook see https://www.facebook.com/events/2561579557399281/.