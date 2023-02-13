Lewisburg, w.va. – Lainey Wilson, the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) New Female of the Year winner, will appear at the West Virginia State Fair on Monday, Aug. 14.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.
"We're thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said.
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.
Wilson has earned the attention of the industry, having been named to nearly every "Artist to Watch" list, winning MusicRow Magazine's Discovery Artist of the Year award and being crowned Billboard's "Top New Country Artist of 2021.”
The Louisiana native landed her first No. 1 with her Platinum Certified ACM Song of the Year "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia will run Aug. 10-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.