China One at 128 Main St., Sophia, is no stranger to the Readers’ Choice Awards. The local favorite has a wall of them on display, dating as far back as 2009.
For those certificates, owner Shirley Lin credits three things — quality food, faithful customers, and “God’s love.”
Since she and her husband, Peter Wu, opened the restaurant 22 years ago, they have amassed more than award certificates. The number of faithful customers also continues growing. And though China One had to temporarily close its buffet, not even a pandemic could keep customers from ordering and carrying out their favorite dishes.
When they reopened the buffet and seating areas in early July, the outpouring of support was almost overwhelming.
“We are so excited to see our regular customers come back,” Lin said. “They are so happy, and I am so happy.”
It’s not the first time something out of the restaurant’s control prompted them to change and adapt. Back in 2005, the building fell victim to a fire. But instead of closing, Lin and Wu took the opportunity to remodel and expand. And just as customers did when Covid restrictions lifted on buffet restaurants, they couldn’t wait to get back in.
“Local people are very kind, and I love to serve my customers,” Lin said on a weekday morning as her husband and a busy kitchen staff heaped steaming fresh portions of Chinese cuisine (and a few local favorites) into buffet trays and family friend Ron Moran played “Old Rugged Cross” on the piano.
“I think customers vote for us because the food we have is fresh and the quality of food,” Lin said.
She noted that difficult times have increased the costs China One must pay its food suppliers.
“But that’s OK,” she said. “We don’t have to make the big money. We work for a living, and I think we do everything to glorify God’s name. And the prayers keep me going.”
Lin speaks highly of her church, Jordan Christian Fellowship, located next to the restaurant.
“The second year here, I was baptized,” Lin said, adding that her faith, the support of friends from her church, and God’s love have made China One the success that it is. “When I say that, a tear comes out. … God’s providing is amazing.”
She and Peter came to the United States, and soon to West Virginia, after her brothers invited them to share in the restaurant success they had discovered in Ohio and Indiana. The brothers were friends with the family who owned what is now China One for some 12 years before Lin and Wu purchased it from them. (So Sophia has had a Chinese restaurant for nearly 35 years.)
Wu, an engineer by education, was a perfect fit for cooking, his wife said. The attention to detail and precise measurements that were part of his engineering background in China suited him to exactly copy the successful recipes Lin’s brothers had been using in their restaurants. And over the years, he would improve upon them.
“And it just keeps getting better and better,” Moran noted from his piano bench.
These days, customers are encouraged to wear masks and use provided disposable gloves to dish up buffet favorites including honey chicken, General Tso’s chicken, seafood dishes, chicken on stick, beef and broccoli, egg rolls and much more.
“Oh, cheese wontons are number one,” Lin added.
“I love it all,” said Moran. “The great thing about it, what most people notice, is that you can get a full meal here for what you pay for a sandwich and a cup of coffee at McDonald’s. It’s very affordable.”
Moran noted that Sen. Robert C. Byrd and his staff were customers when they visited Byrd’s hometown of Sophia and that sometimes the famous Lilly Mountaineers perform live music at the restaurant.
“People come from other states, too,” Lin said. “Some drive two hours just to come here. And many come from Wyoming County. … They are good, kind people.
“I just feel wonderful here,” Lin said.
For more information, a full menu. or to place an order for carry-out, visit online chinaonesophia.com. China One is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.