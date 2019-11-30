Abundance of holiday activities in December

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Scenes from Beckley Dance Theatre and Beckley Perform Arts' 2018 production of The Nutcracker in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.

 

December 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15

Santa's Christmas Adventure

Saturdays & Sundays, The Resort at Glade Springs

This holiday adventure includes hot cocoa, an Elf School, a gift from The UPS Store, cookies from Mrs. Claus, games, dancing elves, talking gingerbread man, Frosty, The Grinch, and a visit to Santa himself! On some nights, Santa has special guests that will be announced! Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.

www.gladesprings.ticketleap.com/sca/details

 

 

December 1, 5, 6

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas

Friday, Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

Take a step back in time as you enjoy an Appalachian Coal Town Christmas. Enjoy underground mine tours, a marshmallow roast, horse drawn carriage rides, caroling, an ornament workshop and holiday shopping at the Youth Museum. All of the Christmas lights and decorations will be above ground.

www.beckley.org/exhibition_coal_mine/index.html

 

December 1-30

Winter Wonderland

Daily, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fayette County Park

The park comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights and displays.

www.newrivergorgecvb.com

 

 

December 1 - Dec. 31

Holiday of Lights Festival

Daily, Bluefield City Park, Bluefield

Drive through, walk through or take special hayrides through more than 850,000 twinkling lights and displays as Christmas music fills your ears. Weekend events include visits from Santa, holiday hayrides through the light display, walking tours and more.

www.cityofbluefield.com

 

 

December 5

Ronceverte Christmas Open House

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ronceverte

Stroll the streets and stop in the businesses of downtown Ronceverte as you get into the holiday spirit while enjoying an evening of family fun. The event will also include horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, treats and drinks, musical entertainment and children's activities in the Clifford Armory.

www.cityofronceverte.com

 

December 6

Beckley Dance Theatre Presents: The Nutcracker Ballet

Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley

Local students join professional dancers as the The Nutcracker leads toy solders into battle against the Mouse King on stage at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. 

 

www.beckleydance.com

 

 

December 6

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, founded as a partnership with local chemical plants in Charleston, first took the stage on Nov. 14, 1939. Enjoy a night of music as the visits Lewisburg's Carnegie Hall as part of its 80th season.

www.carnegiehallwv.org

 

December 6

Alderson's Grand Illumination & Christmas Parade

Friday, 7 p.m., Alderson

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. as the "Queen of Lights" waves her magic wand to light up the Alderson Memorial Bridge. The lights on the bridge will "dance to the music" on the FM frequence and can be dialed in as people drive across on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

www.aldersonwv.org

 

December 6-8

Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival

Friday-Sunday, Fayetteville

Shop for Christmas and stroll historic Fayetteville as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor. Activities include a gingerbread decorating contest, holiday shopping at arts and crafts shows, breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café, caroling, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and a Christmas parade.

www.visitfayettevillewv.com

 

December 6-8

Winter Ballroom Dancing Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Pipestem Resort State Park, Pipestem

A weekend of ballroom dancing with professional ballroom dance instructor Alicia Elam Clark and guest dance instructors Terry and Melanie Whittington. Overnight packages with instructional time are available. Call 304-466-1800 for reservations.

www.wvstateparks.com

 

December 6-23

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Thursday-Saturday, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg

Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Christmas stories condensed into a 90-minute show. Bursting with classic tales, carols and joy, expect to laugh all night with this fun-filled romp through the holiday season.

www.gvtheatre.org

 

December 7

Christmas in Appalachia

Saturday, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Little Theater, Charleston

Get in the Christmas spirit with featured performers Chosen Road, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and Clay County fiddler John Morris. The event is sponsored by Vision Appalachia and all proceeds will help fill the backpacks of the children of Elk River Valley with Christmas goodies and Bibles.

www.chaswvccc.com

 

December 7

Breakfast With Santa

Saturday, 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton

Enjoy a morning or afternoon of activities, a catered meal, activities with Mrs. Claus and a visit from Santa Claus. Each child will receive a keepsake photo and a special gift from Santa.

www.chuckmathenacenter.org

 

December 7

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra:

Sounds of the Seasons

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Join the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as they celebrate the Sounds of the Season under the direction of Guest Conductor Michelle Merrill. This concert includes a visit from you know who as Santa brings back one of their recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite.

www.theclaycenter.org

 

December 8

Greenbrier Valley Chorale Annual Christmas Concert

Sunday, 3 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, Lewisburg

This holiday event will feature carols and songs presented by the 50-member chorale, under the direction of Barbara Lutz.

www.greenbriervalleychorale.org

 

December 9

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes

Monday, 7:30 p.m., Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington

Enjoy an evening of acrobats, aerialists, hijinks and holiday cheer featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica featuring your favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra.

www.marshall.edu/muartistseries

 

December 10

Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"

Tuesday, 6 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Muncipal Auditorium

Sing, dance, clap and cheer to the music of Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing as they come together live on stage for the first time ever.

www.chaswvccc.com

 

December 12

Full Frost Moon Hike

Thursday, 7 p.m., Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cass

Take an outdoor adventure by the light of the first full moon in December. This approximately 3-mile hike features a slight grade, but is mostly flat walking. The hike begins at the Cass visitors center (to the left of the Company Store), and is led by park interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price or park superintendent. Please call the park office at 304-456-4300 if you plan to hike.

www.wvstateparks.com

 

December 13

Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming

Friday, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum, Charleston

Grammy-Award winning Christian performer Bill Gaither returns to Charleston to perform Gospel music and traditional Christmas classics.

www.chaswvccc.com

 

December 12 & 13

Bob Thompson's Joy to the World with special guest Jane Monheit

Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Culture Center, Charleston

Mountain Stage pianist Bob Thompson's annual holiday tradition continues with two holiday shows featuring special guest Jane Monheit. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Joy to the World is heard nationally on radio stations across the country and seen on the television networks of WVPB.

www.mountainstage.org

 

December 13 & 14

The Nutcracker

Friday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston

The Charleston Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

www.theclaycenter.org

 

December 14

Hometown Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Richwood

Get in the holiday spirit in historic downtown Richwood as you shop more than 45 vendors set up inside the old train depot, fire department and city hall. The event will also feature cookies with Santa Claus at Rosewood Florist on Main Street, and hot dogs at the fire department.

www.richwoodchamberofcommerce.org

 

December 14

Hope's Christmas Town & Winter Wonderland Parade

Saturday, 1 p.m., Mount Hope

Celebrate Christmas in Mount Hope with activities including brunch with Santa at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel, a Christmas Tree lighting, parade, goody bags, caroling, free hot chocolate and cookies and shopping opportunities.

www.facebook.com/events/694243354428130

 

December 14 & 15

Brunch with Santa

Saturday & Sunday, Tamarack

Children of all ages are invited to Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a delicious meal and activities. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased for the events.

www.tamarackwv.com

 

December 14 & 15

Princeton Dance Studio Presents:

The Nutcracker

Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton

Celebrate the Christmas season with the Princeton Dance Studio's children's version of the classic Christmas tale of "The Nutcracker."

www.chuckmathenacenter.org

 

 

December 31

New Year's Eve Dance Party/Buffet

Ring in the New Year at Pipestem's "3405 Speakeasy" Roarin' '20s dance party. Come early for the buffet or call to make reservations for the party or to stay over night.

www.wvstateparks.com

