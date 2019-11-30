Abundance of holiday activities in December

December 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15
Santa's Christmas Adventure
Saturdays & Sundays, The Resort at Glade Springs
This holiday adventure includes hot cocoa, an Elf School, a gift from The UPS Store, cookies from Mrs. Claus, games, dancing elves, talking gingerbread man, Frosty, The Grinch, and a visit to Santa himself! On some nights, Santa has special guests that will be announced! Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.
www.gladesprings.ticketleap.com/sca/details
December 1, 5, 6
Appalachian Coal Town Christmas
Friday, Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Take a step back in time as you enjoy an Appalachian Coal Town Christmas. Enjoy underground mine tours, a marshmallow roast, horse drawn carriage rides, caroling, an ornament workshop and holiday shopping at the Youth Museum. All of the Christmas lights and decorations will be above ground.
www.beckley.org/exhibition_coal_mine/index.html
December 1-30
Winter Wonderland
Daily, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fayette County Park
The park comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights and displays.
December 1 - Dec. 31
Holiday of Lights Festival
Daily, Bluefield City Park, Bluefield
Drive through, walk through or take special hayrides through more than 850,000 twinkling lights and displays as Christmas music fills your ears. Weekend events include visits from Santa, holiday hayrides through the light display, walking tours and more.
December 5
Ronceverte Christmas Open House
Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ronceverte
Stroll the streets and stop in the businesses of downtown Ronceverte as you get into the holiday spirit while enjoying an evening of family fun. The event will also include horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, treats and drinks, musical entertainment and children's activities in the Clifford Armory.
December 6
Beckley Dance Theatre Presents: The Nutcracker Ballet
Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley
Local students join professional dancers as the The Nutcracker leads toy solders into battle against the Mouse King on stage at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
December 6
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, founded as a partnership with local chemical plants in Charleston, first took the stage on Nov. 14, 1939. Enjoy a night of music as the visits Lewisburg's Carnegie Hall as part of its 80th season.
December 6
Alderson's Grand Illumination & Christmas Parade
Friday, 7 p.m., Alderson
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. as the "Queen of Lights" waves her magic wand to light up the Alderson Memorial Bridge. The lights on the bridge will "dance to the music" on the FM frequence and can be dialed in as people drive across on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
December 6-8
Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival
Friday-Sunday, Fayetteville
Shop for Christmas and stroll historic Fayetteville as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor. Activities include a gingerbread decorating contest, holiday shopping at arts and crafts shows, breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café, caroling, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and a Christmas parade.
December 6-8
Winter Ballroom Dancing Weekend
Friday-Sunday, Pipestem Resort State Park, Pipestem
A weekend of ballroom dancing with professional ballroom dance instructor Alicia Elam Clark and guest dance instructors Terry and Melanie Whittington. Overnight packages with instructional time are available. Call 304-466-1800 for reservations.
December 6-23
Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Thursday-Saturday, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg
Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Christmas stories condensed into a 90-minute show. Bursting with classic tales, carols and joy, expect to laugh all night with this fun-filled romp through the holiday season.
December 7
Christmas in Appalachia
Saturday, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Little Theater, Charleston
Get in the Christmas spirit with featured performers Chosen Road, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and Clay County fiddler John Morris. The event is sponsored by Vision Appalachia and all proceeds will help fill the backpacks of the children of Elk River Valley with Christmas goodies and Bibles.
December 7
Breakfast With Santa
Saturday, 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton
Enjoy a morning or afternoon of activities, a catered meal, activities with Mrs. Claus and a visit from Santa Claus. Each child will receive a keepsake photo and a special gift from Santa.
December 7
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra:
Sounds of the Seasons
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Join the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as they celebrate the Sounds of the Season under the direction of Guest Conductor Michelle Merrill. This concert includes a visit from you know who as Santa brings back one of their recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite.
December 8
Greenbrier Valley Chorale Annual Christmas Concert
Sunday, 3 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, Lewisburg
This holiday event will feature carols and songs presented by the 50-member chorale, under the direction of Barbara Lutz.
www.greenbriervalleychorale.org
December 9
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes
Monday, 7:30 p.m., Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington
Enjoy an evening of acrobats, aerialists, hijinks and holiday cheer featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica featuring your favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra.
www.marshall.edu/muartistseries
December 10
Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"
Tuesday, 6 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Muncipal Auditorium
Sing, dance, clap and cheer to the music of Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing as they come together live on stage for the first time ever.
December 12
Full Frost Moon Hike
Thursday, 7 p.m., Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cass
Take an outdoor adventure by the light of the first full moon in December. This approximately 3-mile hike features a slight grade, but is mostly flat walking. The hike begins at the Cass visitors center (to the left of the Company Store), and is led by park interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price or park superintendent. Please call the park office at 304-456-4300 if you plan to hike.
December 13
Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming
Friday, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum, Charleston
Grammy-Award winning Christian performer Bill Gaither returns to Charleston to perform Gospel music and traditional Christmas classics.
December 12 & 13
Bob Thompson's Joy to the World with special guest Jane Monheit
Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Culture Center, Charleston
Mountain Stage pianist Bob Thompson's annual holiday tradition continues with two holiday shows featuring special guest Jane Monheit. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Joy to the World is heard nationally on radio stations across the country and seen on the television networks of WVPB.
December 13 & 14
The Nutcracker
Friday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston
The Charleston Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
December 14
Hometown Holiday Marketplace
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Richwood
Get in the holiday spirit in historic downtown Richwood as you shop more than 45 vendors set up inside the old train depot, fire department and city hall. The event will also feature cookies with Santa Claus at Rosewood Florist on Main Street, and hot dogs at the fire department.
www.richwoodchamberofcommerce.org
December 14
Hope's Christmas Town & Winter Wonderland Parade
Saturday, 1 p.m., Mount Hope
Celebrate Christmas in Mount Hope with activities including brunch with Santa at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel, a Christmas Tree lighting, parade, goody bags, caroling, free hot chocolate and cookies and shopping opportunities.
www.facebook.com/events/694243354428130
December 14 & 15
Brunch with Santa
Saturday & Sunday, Tamarack
Children of all ages are invited to Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a delicious meal and activities. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased for the events.
December 14 & 15
Princeton Dance Studio Presents:
The Nutcracker
Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton
Celebrate the Christmas season with the Princeton Dance Studio's children's version of the classic Christmas tale of "The Nutcracker."
December 31
New Year's Eve Dance Party/Buffet
Ring in the New Year at Pipestem's "3405 Speakeasy" Roarin' '20s dance party. Come early for the buffet or call to make reservations for the party or to stay over night.