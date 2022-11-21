beckley, w.va. – AAA is projecting that more than 265,000 residents from the Mountain State will travel more than 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The number is only slightly higher compared to last year, representing slightly more than a one percent increase.
While travel continues to rebound, this year’s travel forecast is still tracking at about 98 percent of pre-pandemic 2019 Thanksgiving travel volume nationwide. AAA defines the Thanksgiving holiday travel period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27.
The majority of West Virginians will be driving to their holiday destinations, with AAA projecting that just over 91 percent of West Virginia travelers – over 242,480 residents – will be hitting the road, up slightly from last year.
“Gas prices are trending around 25 cents more (per gallon) than last year nationally and here in West Virginia, they are nearly 30 cents more than last year. However, those choosing to travel are making room in their budget for the higher cost of fuel,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.
Today’s national gas price is $3.66, an increase of 26 cents compared to last year. The West Virginia average is $3.55, up 22 cents compared to prices a year ago.
“Consistent with what AAA has been seeing throughout the year, the demand for travel has continued and the Thanksgiving holiday is certainly no exception,” said Weaver Hawkins. “Some are able to rely on savings from postponing travel during the pandemic while others are finding ways to fit travel into their budget in other ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.