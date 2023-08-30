BECKLEY, W.Va. – AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road, in the air and for those planning to take a cruise as well.
As usual, most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations. Gas prices, which have been on the rise since mid-July, are not expected to deter those who want to get away. Despite the recent increase, the price at the pump is actually averaging very close to what it was over the holiday weekend last year.
But it’s not just roads that will be busy. According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are all up over 2022.
Last year, AAA responded to 640 Emergency Roadside Service calls in West Virginia over the Labor Day weekend, and more than half those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.
INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
AAA is advising drivers who have flexibility in planning to travel at off-peak hours – before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
