beckley, w.va. – While meal prepping and family gatherings are top of mind as Thanksgiving approaches, AAA is reminding travelers that a little planning can go a long way to avoid a holiday breakdown. AAA estimates that it will rescue over 400,000 stranded motorists nationwide during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend with nearly 300 in the southern counties of West Virginia alone.
“With about 242,000 West Virginians expected to travel by vehicle during the holiday, many motorists could unfortunately be left stranded away from home this holiday if they haven’t prepared their vehicles,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.
