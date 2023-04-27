I have started more than one column by saying that there’s too much going on to even tell you about. That couldn’t be any more true than today, but I’m sure going to give it a try anyway. I’ve also said before that my search has turned up something for everyone, but this week, you be the judge.
l l l
The 2023 Dogwood Festival has officially kicked off and runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. There is so much going on at this celebration that I couldn’t possibly write about it all. The carnival and vendors are already set up waiting for you to come visit. You can also expect activities for the kids like games, a spaghetti-eating contest, a bike race, a sidewalk chalk art contest, and much more. Live music Thursday night is Buddy Allen & the Cheat River Band at 8 p.m. Friday night’s headliner is Whiskey & Wine at 8:30 p.m. Morgan White will wrap up the music schedule on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., followed by an awesome fireworks finale. There are several more bands, educational programs, memorials, and other events planned for the weekend, and you can visit The Mullens Dogwood Festival on Facebook for a more detailed schedule.
The Rusted Musket in Mullens will be doing its part to celebrate the Dogwood Festival as well. Bandagold will be performing live there at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Bandagold is a four-piece group from Oak Hill. They play classic rock, pop, sweet soul, and iconic country music from the ’60s through the ’80s. They are definitely not compartmentalized to one era or genre, so they are able to quickly read a crowd and play just what you want to hear. Do you remember that song from back in the day that brings back some great old memories? Well, they probably play it. If the weather permits, I am told that this show will move outside to the deck, so stop in and play some cornhole and enjoy the fantastic music.
l l l
Causeacon 2023 is coming to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. This is an opportunity to experience and celebrate everything pop culture in one great space. Expect a plethora of activities including cosplay, game shows, contests, video games, panels, artists, tabletop gaming, and too much more to list. You can even visit the anime screening room or a galactic rave between attending a cosplay ball game or entering your pet in a cosplay show. There will be vendors of all sorts and plenty of food options, so don’t miss out on this day of fun.
Causeacon is a charity convention, and all of the proceeds will be donated to our local AWAY chapter. Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth is an organization that provides shelter and counseling for men, women and children who suffer from sexual and domestic violence. I am a big advocate to promoting and attending fun events that also allow you to give back to the community, and this one certainly qualifies. You can visit the Causeacon Facebook page for more details.
l l l
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge is always a great live music and dinner destination. Besides just the refreshing beer, this kid-friendly venue offers indoor/outdoor seating and a delicious menu. On Friday, April 28, Chris Hopson will be live on the stage. Jim Snyder will be there on Saturday, April 29. Both of these shows start at 6 p.m.
l l l
Matt Deal will be playing at the Asylum in Lewisburg on Saturday, April 29. The Asylum is a restaurant and music venue, not a mental health facility, so Matt will be allowed to leave after this 8 to 11 p.m. show.
l l l
The Untrained Professionals will be busy this week. First, they are playing the Cole Harley Davidson Bike Night at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton on Thursday, April 27. Cole Harley attends and supports several other local events in our area, so drop in to this one between 6 and 9 p.m. and show your appreciation. You don’t need a motorcycle to win door prizes or enjoy all the fun.
UP will spend Friday, April 28, at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent from 8 to 11 p.m. They will be leaving our reading area for a show in Virginia on Saturday, but they are right back in Fayetteville on Monday, May 1. Check them out during Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing from 7 to 9 p.m.
l l l
JC Square will be performing at The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley on Friday, April 28. You can always expect drink specials at the Hatter, and the live music is set to start at 8 p.m.
l l l
Wednesday night karaoke at Calacino’s in Beckley has been such a hit that they are holding a special Friday night version on April 28. DJ Robbie will be there at 8 p.m. to spin any tune you might want to sing.
One of the owners of Calacino’s, Jamie Weeks, invites you all to drop in and celebrate her birthday with her on Saturday, April 29. Matt Jones & The Road will be hitting the stage at 8 p.m. for this party, and there will be no cover charge.
l l l
How about a couple of dance parties? The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville invites you to the Gaines After Dark Glow Dance Party on Saturday, April 29. The bar opens at 6 p.m., and DJ Khaos will be rocking the pavilion from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets to this party are only $10 if you call 304-382-7509 to book now, or $15 at the door.
The Beckley Art Center is celebrating the eighth birthday of the inception of Retro Refit on Sunday, April 30. Join them for Dancing Through the Decades from 2 to 3:30 p.m. That’s right, grab your poodle skirts, tie dye shirts, tube socks, or dress up in clothes from whatever decade you want to represent. Music from the ’50s through the 2000s will fill the air and bring all the beats you know and love. It wouldn’t be a party without food, fun, and prizes, so grab some friends and help them make this an unforgettable day.
l l l
I see lots of social media posts about people who want to get their kids into a safe and healthy activity. Yoga is something they may really enjoy and choose to continue doing as they grow. There is a class designed exactly for the children on Saturday, April 29, at New River Yoga in Fayetteville. You can drop your students off with Katharine Jenkins at 128 Court Street at 10:50 a.m., and pickup time is noon. This educational and fun class is only $15 per kiddo.
l l l
Join us here at The Register-Herald tonight, Thursday, April 27, as we have a great event of our own. Come and visit our latest Art Exhibit Open House, Impressions of Light, by artist John Comerci. John is a juried fine arts photographer through Tamarack, and his work has been displayed in Tamarack’s David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery, The Beckley Art Center’s Dan & Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery, and several other galleries. Stop by between 4:30 and 6 p.m. to meet John and join us for light refreshments.
l l l
Whether you enjoy a jeans and T-shirt kind of festival, or you want to parade around in a Batman costume, you can do it this week. You can do the twist with grease in your hair or rock out with glow-in-the-dark makeup; there’s a place for you. Whatever you decide, say yes to something new. Say, “Yes, I would like to try my luck throwing darts at those balloons,” or “Yes, let’s stay for the next band.” You never know what adventures lie out there until you dive in. Email me and tell me a story about a local event that you have enjoyed. Tell me about one you hated. Email me at events@register-herald.com, or otherwise, I will see you here next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.