With the holidays approaching, a local veterinarian is warning the public about the dangers of giving your furry friend any table scraps.
While it’s tempting to let your dog indulge in a piece of ham or turkey at Christmas dinner, veterinarians say you’re putting the animal at risk for a twisted stomach, also known as Gastric Dilation Volvulus (GDV).
A twisted stomach can kill a dog within a matter of hours.
Take it from this news reporter who experienced this life-threatening emergency with her 140-pound rottweiler last year.
It was Christmas Day 2018.
After all the presents were opened and bellies were full of Christmas dinner, Bentley the Rottweiler was looking up at me with his big brown eyes as I began putting away the ham, turkey, and fixings.
“Just give him a few pieces,” a family member said. “After all, it is Christmas.”
So I did.
A small plate of ham and turkey was thrown together and Bentley went outside to happily eat his scraps. At 140 pounds it doesn’t take long for him to clear a plate when he gets the chance.
Within 30 minutes, Bentley started acting odd.
He was pacing and lying on his side. He would stand back up and throw his body back down on his side again breathing heavily. He couldn’t get comfortable and appeared agitated.
Bentley then started coughing and gaggling, almost like he instantly got kennel cough, and couldn’t catch his breath. He tried to vomit over and over, but nothing came out.
We instantly wondered if a small piece of bone was hidden in the small plate we gave him – even though it was hand-cut to ensure the food was safe.
I instantly knew something wasn’t right.
I called Beckley Veterinarian Hospital and they told me to bring him right in.
So, there I was on Christmas afternoon, loading my extra-large fur child into my SUV.
The whole drive to the vet, I had convinced myself that a bone of some sort was stuck in his throat. They can easily take that out, I thought. He’ll be OK.
When I arrived at the vet, Bentley was able to get out of the car and let me lead him on his leash up to the porch of the building. That was as far as he could go.
I got him there just in time.
He then lay down on his side and couldn’t get up.
Luckily the vet on call, Dr. Greg Dillon, arrived at the same time. The office was closed, and I had so much gratitude for the doctor who left his own family on Christmas to take my emergency call.
Dr. Dillon was able to help me carry him through the door and put him onto an exam table. He quickly performed an X-ray and came back to me and said, “Well, I know what’s wrong with your dog.”
Expecting a simple solution, I was astounded at what he said next.
It was bad.
Bentley has a twisted stomach and he may not live, he said.
“A twisted what?” I said.
I had never heard of this before.
With a twisted stomach, the entire animal’s body suffers from poor ventilation leading to a quick death in many of its tissues.
“It cuts off the circulation from the vena cava,” Dr. Dillon explained. “You’re putting the dog into hypovolemic shock and the heart starts to go into arrhythmias from all of that decreased blood supply.”
An animal overeating a large portion of food can cause its stomach to twist – but this is not always the case.
But we didn’t give him a huge plate of food, I thought, instantly blaming myself.
Dr. Dillon said excessive air likely filled Bentley’s cavity along with the food, causing the stomach to become overstretched and rotated.
It can also occur if an animal runs and plays after consuming a large meal.
I was told the condition would likely kill Bentley by morning if I didn’t have the life-saving surgery – which was going to cost me upward of $2,000 including the inpatient animal hospital stay and medication he would need after the procedure.
In a large city, the procedure can cost much more.
The survival time for a dog with a twisted stomach varies depending on if the stomach is fully or partly twisted, according to Dr. Dillon.
“In a 180-degree twist, they can live six hours maybe at the most. If it’s partially twisted, maybe longer,” he said. “The sooner you see it and get them to the doctor, the better chance of survival.”
Dr. Dillon told me there was no guarantee the surgery would save Bentley – he might die on the table during the procedure.
He would know once he got inside how much damage was already done to Bentley’s organs from the lack of blood supply.
I had three options.
I could take Bentley home and he would likely be gone by morning, put him down or try the life-saving surgery.
Anyone who knows me knows this dog is more than just a dog to me. I’m an animal person. I couldn’t bear the thought of not trying to save him.
“Do all you can to save him,” I said through tears.
Not only was it Christmas and my kids were expecting their family dog to walk back through the door.
Bentley was more like a family member than an animal in our home.
I kissed Bentley goodbye and Dr. Dillon instantly got to work. I sat in the waiting room with a friend who drove over to sit with me not knowing if Bentley would make it out alive.
In just over an hour, the procedure was done.
My prayers were answered.
Dr. Dillon saved his life.
Bentley came out of surgery with a large scar that went from one side of his stomach all the way to the other taking up almost his entire underbelly.
It looked incredibly painful. His whole body was tremoring and shaking – but he was alive.
“He’s just trying to get his temperature up,” one of the vet techs, who arrived a bit earlier to assist Dr. Dillon, assured me. “He should be OK!” she said.
Bentley would need to stay several nights in the animal hospital to recover.
It killed me leaving him there alone on Christmas – but I was grateful he made it through.
It is almost a year since Bentley’s surgery, and he hasn’t had one issue since. He’s happy, healthy and continuing to bring joy to our family and really anyone who encounters his large, goofy personality, thanks to Dr. Dillon.
Had I known about a twisted stomach or the dangers of giving my pet some meat on Christmas, I would’ve never indulged him, and that’s why I’m sharing my story.
I’ve since learned that many dog owners have never heard of a twisted stomach.
“It’s not that common,” Dr. Dillon said. “I only see three to five cases a year.”
But it does happen, and people need to be aware.
Dr. Dillon said he never recommends “anything from the human table” for pets.
If they get excited, they can overeat or get air in their stomach – and this too can happen to them.
It’s not worth it.
Choose animal-friendly products to treat them this holiday.
You and your furry friend will thank us later.
You should also pay attention to where the treats you buy are manufactured, according to Dr. Dillon.
Purchasing American-made products is safest as the U.S. has higher regulatory standards, Dr. Dillon said.
Some countries allow formaldehyde and chemicals in animal treats that American-made treats do not contain, he said.
For those who disregard the advice of giving people food to your pet, when it comes to meat, at the least avoid pork or ham, Dr. Dillon says.
“If you wanted to give them anything, chicken or turkey is better. Ham, in general, can cause pancreatitis and gastroenteritis,” Dr. Dillon said.
Beckley Veterinary Hospital saw many pets who indulged in these foods and suffered the consequences this Thanksgiving.
“We saw tons of upset stomach problems where people fed their animals food from the Thanksgiving meal,” said Dr. Dillon.
I will forever be grateful for Beckley Veterinary Hospital and Dr. Dillon for saving my pet last Christmas and giving us more time with him.
The moral of the story: While you think you are indulging your pet with a few table scraps, you’re risking the trauma my dog went through that almost took his life. At the very least you’re risking gastrointestinal problems that are costly and painful for your pet.
According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, risk factors for gastric dilatation and volvulus in dogs are a deep chest, those fed a single large meal once daily and advanced age.
They also say elevated feeding, dogs that have a removed spleen, large or giant breed dogs and dogs fed dry dog foods with oils (i.e. sunflower oil or animal fat) among the first four-label ingredients predispose a higher risk.