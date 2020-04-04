(Originally published April 11, 2010)
Reports emerge that multiple miners are trapped underground after an explosion ripped through Massey Energy’s Performance Coal Co. Upper Big Branch Mine in Montcoal just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Of the 61 miners underground at the time of the explosion, six are dead and 21 are missing, state mining officials are reporting.
Mine rescue teams as well as state and federal agencies are responding.
Just after 8 p.m., Massey Energy Chairman and CEO Don Blankenship issues a statement confirming seven miners are dead and 19 are unaccounted for.
One injured miner is transported to Raleigh General Hospital and a second miner is airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.
Gov. Joe Manchin is out of town but working to get back, according to his office.
Reports emerge of multiple federal safety citations issued to the Upper Big Branch Mine.
Some of the violations were issued as recently as last month for problems with ventilation plans, underground dust control and underground air quality.
The death toll climbs to 12 and officials say they are still looking for 10 miners. The accident is the worst U.S. mine disaster since Sago in 2006.
Kevin Stricklin, an administrator with Mine Safety and Health Administration, says the explosion occurred during a shift change when a nine-man crew was exiting the mine on a mantrip.
Authorities are hoping the trapped miners made it to one of the mine’s refuge chambers, which can provide 90 hours of oxygen. Those chambers, which are equipped with food and water, will hold up to 36 people.
Officials announce the number of miners who have perished has grown to 25 and four miners are still missing. The accident is now the deadliest U.S. mine disaster since 1984.
Eighteen of the deceased were left in the mine after rescue workers were forced to abandon their search early Tuesday morning because, Stricklin said, concentrations of methane and carbon monoxide inside “were to the point that they were risking their own lives.”
Workers begin drilling holes Tuesday in the top of the mountain in an effort to ventilate the section of poisonous gases so crews can re-enter the mine.
Although Manchin mentions a “sliver” of hope,” Stricklin appears to hold out little hope Tuesday that the four missing miners are alive, “based on what I’m seeing and hearing from the people underground.”
Manchin says there was no response early Wednesday morning from possible survivors after rescue workers banged on a drill pipe.
Methane levels remain too high for rescuers to enter, but once the area is ventilated, officials say rescue teams will need four to five hours to reach the area where they believe the missing miners are located.
Four rescue crews of eight enter the mine around 5 a.m. Thursday but, approximately four hours later, are forced to stop and quickly exit when air samples indicate the environment is unsafe.
Stricklin says the rescuers were pulled out because “we think they are in danger.”
Crews are expected to be able to re-enter the mine sometime around 8 p.m. Thursday if air conditions are deemed safe enough.
Efforts are still being referred to as a rescue operation.
One of the two injured miners who were pulled out Monday is released from Raleigh General Hospital.
Manchin says the miner, whose name has not been released, is in “total withdrawal” and doesn’t want to speak to anyone.
The second injured miner remains in intensive care, reportedly at a Charleston hospital.
Crews re-enter the mine portal early Friday morning after the air conditions are deemed safe enough to resume the rescue mission. But they are again forced to retreat early after smoke is found, indicating a fire somewhere in the mine.
Rescuers have reached one of two underground emergency shelters, finding it had not been deployed. They are forced to abandon the search, however, before checking the second rescue chamber.
Stricklin says crews have begun pumping nitrogen into the mine in hopes of neutralizing potentially explosive air and allowing rescuers to go back in.
Mine rescue teams are sent back underground at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Stricklin says it will take crews 3 1/2 to 4 hours to reach the second emergency chamber.
A somber Manchin announces early Saturday morning that the four missing miners have been found dead. “We did not receive the miracle that we prayed for,” the governor says. “So this journey has ended and now the healing will start.”
With the mission turning from rescue to recovery, crews begin carrying the remaining 22 bodies from the mine.
Funerals for four of the victims whose bodies were recovered earlier are held Friday. Two more are held Saturday, and one is scheduled today (April 11).
An MSHA spokeswoman says officials will arrive Monday to begin investigating the disaster.
“No stone will be left unturned and we’ll find out the cause of this explosion,” Stricklin says.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com