Although it isn’t officially summertime yet, I have had the surprising gift of getting to experience some of the perks of the hot season a bit early. Thanks to our trusty and mighty high tunnel, summer comes early in May, giving us a head start on our seedlings and having fresh fruits and veggies before the last frost even hits. And that balmy growing climate frequently will last deep into the winter days, allowing us to enjoy a homegrown kale salad while watching the snowfall in November.
Among the multitudes of lavish leafy greens, and hardy veggies that are just beginning to produce, there is one treat in particular that I find very fortunate to have this early in the season: strawberries. The moment the deliciously sweet and juicy berry hits my taste buds, I am automatically rejuvenated by the confectionary taste of summer and the absolute feeling of bliss. The treat gets even more decadent and tasty when I pair the ruby red berries with a dollop of homemade whipped cream; the light, fluffy, and delectable cream pairs perfectly with the berries’ fruity flavor. From slightly tart to perfectly sweet, I really am always delighted by this early summertime treat.
Strawberries sure are a fun kick-off to the glorious garden season filled with what I hope to be loads more delicious delectables throughout the summer. In another month or two, I’ll have fruits and berries galore, from blackberries and raspberries to blueberries and peaches; the fruit possibilities in my garden will be endless. But, for now, I’ll just savor and enjoy these first strawberry gems while I excitedly anticipate all the other crops that are about to pop up in the coming weeks.
