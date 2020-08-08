Ruby Clyburn, 94, both a former student and teacher at Trap Hill High School, made it known that before she died she wanted a monument placed in Surveyor where her beloved school once stood from 1930 to 1977.
With the help of one of Clyburn’s former students, Sharon Young, and her son, Jeremy Young, the new Trap Hill High School sign was presented to the longtime teacher on July 26 — her 94th birthday.
Reminiscing, Clyburn said that her mother always wanted her to be a teacher.
“She wanted to be one but never had the opportunity,” Clyburn said. “She was always so school-minded. It was all she talked about. When I was in the fourth grade, I decided I was going to be a teacher.
“I think about it so many times, but I can’t remember ever asking my parents if they had the money to send me to college. I just knew that was where I was supposed to be and that I was supposed to be teaching.”
Clyburn attended all four of her high school years at Trap Hill before graduating in the spring of 1944.
The following fall, she enrolled in college to pursue a degree in education.
From 1946 to 1949, she taught math at a local junior high school before returning to college, where she decided to change her focus to library science.
Over the next several years, she found herself teaching at various schools before finally landing at her alma mater, Trap Hill High School.
For 21 years, she acted as the school’s librarian, influencing thousands of children along her way.
“I loved all my children,” Clyburn shared. “I never married but I have over 20,000 kids running around this world somewhere. A few of my former students have told me they went on to become librarians and I can’t help but wonder if I helped with that somehow.”
Aside from her time at THHS, Clyburn also substituted, taught over 20 years of adult education night classes, and taught as a librarian in other schools across southern West Virginia.
Clyburn retired after 42 years of teaching but even then, she stayed involved.
In 1995, she helped start the Trap Hill alumni reunion, which continues every three years.
The first get-together welcomed nearly 1,300 former Trap Hill High School students, but according to Clyburn, the attendance has dwindled significantly over the past 25 years with only 200 attending the last reunion in 2019.
Clyburn is also still in charge of the old school’s obituary book and must keep a log of every former student who has passed away. She also keeps account of those who have passed away on the education board and must mail the names to Charleston every three months, so that their passing can be announced in the West Virginia Education Association’s newsletter.
“It keeps me hoppin’ some days,” Clyburn said, laughing. “My life has always involved Trap Hill. I never retired, I just got more involved.”
Clyburn has also had to receive dialysis treatments three times a week since 2008. She has never missed a treatment.
“It’s a hard life sometimes but when you make up your mind to live, you’ve got to go and live it. The key to everything is to stay busy. Work won’t hurt anybody.”
Sharon Young, who now stays with Clyburn three nights a week and takes her to her dialysis appointments, remembers when Clyburn taught her from seventh through 12th grade.
“She was great. I had her mostly for study hall in the library. She wanted respect but she gave it back too. She was just really straightforward and helpful. If you had questions about anything — math, English, science — you could go talk to her. She always seemed to know all the answers.”
According to Young, Clyburn first said she wanted a sign for Trap Hill two years ago.
“She said that was one thing she wanted to see before she died — a memorial so everyone would know where the school used to be. I just felt like she put her whole life into Trap High and still does a lot for the school. She plants red and white flowers around her house because they are the school’s colors. She lived and breathed Trap Hill and that school meant the world to her. When she said that about the sign, I thought that is one thing we could do for someone who feels so strongly about it.”
Young immediately sought out help from her son Jeremy, who woodworks as a hobby.
Although Jeremy started working on the project over a year ago, a few setbacks delayed its completion.
“I probably worked on it a total of 50 hours,” he stated, adding that, while woodworking has been a hobby of his for some time — specifically woodturning – he had never made a sign.
He used pressure-treated two-by-fours for the main portion of the sign, detailing it with wood trim, hand-painted lettering and toppers that he turned himself on his lathe.
“Sharon came to get me and told me she was taking me to her house. Instead, she took me to where the old school was. I didn’t know what was going on but when I saw that sign, the first thing in my mind was the red and white colors of Trap Hill,” Clyburn said.
“On the front, it says, ‘Former home of Trap Hill High School 1930-1977,’ and on the back, it says, ‘Dedicated to Ruby Clyburn.’ I never dreamed anything like that would ever be there. Oh, I cried. I couldn’t believe anyone would ever do something like that for me.”
The sign was completed with a Happy Birthday balloon and red and white flowers planted around the base.
“She loved it. She cried and still cries talking about it. She called everyone she could think of. She said it was the best birthday she ever had and when you’ve had 94, that saying something,” Young said.
“I met her for the first time when she saw the sign,” Jeremy added. “Her jaw dropped open a little bit, and that made it all worth it.”
Looking back on her career as a teacher, an influencer and a friend, Clyburn says she wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“I loved teaching, I loved every day of it and all my students. I appreciate all their calls and visits. My home is always open for them to come see me.”
Now that a Trap Hill memorial has been established, Clyburn has one other goal she’d like to see before she passes — a million-dollar Trap Hill High School scholarship fund.
“We’ve been working it for many years and have gotten a good bit of money in it, and while I don’t know if that will happen before I die, I’d like to get close.”