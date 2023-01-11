With the limited number of venues in our rural reading area, writing an events column can sometimes be challenging. For that reason, I appreciate every one of my readers who attend events. Without you, the venues that we have could not remain open. A big thank you to those venues, as well, for keeping us all entertained, and I look forward to see what surprises they may have for us in the new year.
● ● ●
Let’s start with a shout out to some of the the dinner and music venues that have entertainment lined up every single weekend, rain, shine, or otherwise. The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has three live acts scheduled this weekend, starting on Friday, with Matt Kiser. Then on Saturday, it’s Velvet Spruce. Both of these shows are from 6 - 9 p.m. On Sunday, Jean Hanna Davis takes the taproom stage from 3 - 6 p.m. and any of these three performances would be a great choice.
Back in August, I wrote about the fifth anniversary celebration of the WGB. Hundreds of people entered a drawing that day for a chance to brew a beer with their crew, and then to name that same beer. Ryan Menders from Charleston won the drawing, the beer has been brewed, and that beer has now been released. Ryan asked if they could brew something funky, so that’s exactly what they did. They started the process in their dedicated “funk tank” for a while before moving it out and dry-hopping it with Hallertau Blanc and Idaho 7 hops. The result is a beer that does not taste at all like it smells. The aroma is a product of stressed wild yeast while the flavor is acidic and citrusy. It finishes dry and effervescent from being highly carbonated. As for coming up with a name for this delicious new brew, it seemed to just fall into place. Ryan wanted to name the funky new recipe after his daughter, Rooney, so they settled on Funk A Roo. Drop in and give this one a try.
● ● ●
Since Retro Reset has opened its location at the Crossroads Mall in September, they have absolutely hit our community with a barrage of events from live wrestling to comic book shows. I have covered most of them here in my column, and on Saturday, they have actually scheduled a double-header. It all starts at 11 a.m. with a Pokemon and Sports Card Show. This will be Retro’s first card show at the Crossroads Mall location and its owners expect it to be the biggest yet. Tables are available for $15 each and you are welcome to bring any kind of sports, Pokemon or other cards to buy, sell or trade. Setup will be from 10 - 11 a.m. and you can contact RR to preregister.
After the card trading, there will be a Magic The Gathering Commander event starting at 5 p.m. This is the first of many future events as this community grows. Bring your own deck and a $5 entry fee to participate. Retro Refit will have comfortable seating, food on site and prizes for this event.
● ● ●
Randy Gilkey performs at the Winterplace Ski Resort on Saturday, Jan. 14. He will be on stage there at the Snowdrift Lounge from 1 - 4 p.m. Randy is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and recording engineer from Oak Hill. Randy lost his eyesight shortly after birth, but that didn’t stop him from playing piano by age two and guitar soon after. Randy performs solo shows as well as shows with his band The Boatmen and several other groups in the region. Randy has played on stage with artists such as Chuck Berry and David Holt and has appeared on NPR’s Mountain Stage several times. If you have never had the opportunity to see his live show, I highly recommend you do so.
The stage at the Snowdrift Lounge will be occupied with talent again on Sunday. Archibald Johnson will be there doing his thing from 1 - 4 p.m. Archie is a true Appalachian musician, and his performances never fall short of fantastic.
● ● ●
Calacino’s in Beckley has live music every Friday and Saturday, all year round, and even on Thursdays in the summer. That, and an amazing menu, makes them a huge local go-to. On Friday, it has Josh Pantry on stage. Saturday brings the Thomas Danley Band, and both of these shows are from 8 - 11 p.m.
● ● ●
If you aren’t superstitious and dare to venture out on Friday the 13th, singer/songwriter Matt Deal will be caterwauling at The Rusted Musket in Mullens. You will always leave a Matt Deal show better off than you arrived, and the food at the Musket is top shelf, so put this one on your to-do list. The music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until midnight or whenever they kick Matt out.
Right next door at the Coal Country, at the exact same times, Shawn Benfield will be doing his thing on stage. I know you can’t be in two places at once, but I personally have been known to bounce back and forth between two venues. If that’s too much for you, Shawn will be at Maloney’s Pub in Summersville from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
● ● ●
Chet Lowther will be live at Chetty’s Pub on Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. Chetty’s has promised to provide us with live music and great food all winter long, so let’s thank them by checking out some shows.
● ● ●
The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill will be holding an open mic night on Saturday, Jan. 14. Do you sing? Dance? Play an instrument? Maybe you just want to grab a microphone and tell a story. You can do any of this and more starting at 7 p.m. at the Lost Paddle. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. and there is no charge to participate or to enjoy the show.
● ● ●
What’s better for an events column than a great opportunity to enjoy two local venues at once? Winterplace Ski Resort will be hosting the Freefolk Brewery Tap Takeover on Saturday. You can enjoy the best of both worlds when the Freefolk reps arrive at 9 a.m. They will be offering several of their delicious beers throughout the day, but there also will be raffles and more. A few of the beers they are bringing along will be the Appalachian Light, Alleghany Alligator, Soul Sister Sour and Trucker Speed. Stop in, have a drink and you might even go home with some cool prizes.
● ● ●
There you have it. Live music, trading cards, custom brewed beer, raffles and more. Whether you are headed out for some skiing, to the mall, or just to grab a delicious meal, there’s plenty to do out there. If there’s a local venue you would like to read about here, please email me at events@register-herald.com and let me know. I would also like to hear about your experiences at any local events you may have attended. Stay entertained!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.