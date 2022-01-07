Editor’s note: Michele Koeniger has more than 30 years in the food industry and has worked as executive chef throughout the region at popular dining destinations including Saddlebred Golf Club, The Resort at Glade Springs and Tamarack.
Hearty Vegetable Stew
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 tbsp. avocado oil
1 large sweet onion, small diced
3 ribs of celery, small diced
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup broccoli, small florets
1 cup cabbage, chopped small
1 cup cauliflower, small florets
1 cup beets, small diced
1 cup kale, shredded
1 cup rutabaga, small diced
1 cup carrots, shredded
1 cup parsnips, small diced
1 cup turnips, small diced
1 cup baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 (15.5 oz) can chickpeas, do not drain
1 tbsp. turmeric powder
4-8 cups of bone broth
Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to a large pot. Sauté the chopped onion on medium heat until they start to soften, add the celery & garlic and sauté another minute.
2. Add the rest of the vegetables, chickpeas and the bone broth. If needed, add more bone broth or water until the vegetables are covered. Add the turmeric.
3. Bring to boil, then lower the heat.
4. Simmer for about an hour. Add salt and pepper to taste.