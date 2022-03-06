The White Sulphur Springs Public Library offers a variety of reading challenges for a variety of age groups and a way to keep track of books you have read or listened to through Beanstack.com or the Beanstack app, which has various challenges for different age groups.
Stack ’Em Up Challenge (18-109 years old) - Log the books you have read or listened to in order to be entered into a monthly random drawing to earn prizes from different local stores.
2022 Carnival of Reading Challenge (5-12 years old) - Come one, come all to the Carnival of Reading! Log your reading and complete activities to earn colorful electronic badges and “brag badges” from the library after every five books read all year long.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (0-5 years old) - A personal challenge for parents and children to read 1,000 books before Kindergarten.
New Horizons: 2022 Reading Challenge (all ages) - Explore new horizons this year with our 2022 Reading Challenge! Step into uncharted territory, journey to distant lands, and adventure away! Log your reading throughout the year to earn new electronic badges.
These challenges can be found at https://whitesulphursprings.beanstack.org/reader365.
The Teen Winter Reading Challenge (sixth-12th grade) will continue until March 11. Read a book and write a brief review about it at https://Greenbrier.Beanstack.com and be entered for weekly prizes, culminating in two grand prize drawings on March 11. The grand prize includes gift certificates to A New Chapter Bookstore, and a party pack certificate to the Greenbrier Bowling Center.The Greenbrier Bowling Center kindly donated one of the gift packets.