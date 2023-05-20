The damp, heavy air falls on me like a weighted blanket, my shoulders loosen, tension released, and a state of tranquility overtakes my entire body.
All my senses awaken at once. I can smell the sweet and musky anticipation of the rain mixed with the honeysuckle, hear the birds calm, feel the atmosphere dampen around me, and watch the sun as it escapes behind husky gray clouds.
I am back in the hollow now, surrounded by lush greenery and the constant and cheerful song of the birds. I have time now to relax and soak it all in. I can now revel in nature's summer show without writing a paper or studying for tests or worrying about it all, wasting most of the day's beauty in the enclosed and quiet library.
A midafternoon, summer rainstorm is one of my favorite events. Just as the heat of the day lays a rush of exhaustion against me, and the sweltering crops in the garden are visibly wilting and begging for a drink, a bout of storm rumbles in and rain begins to fall, replenishing and refreshing us all. Sometimes, the rain takes a while to come, slowly rolling in, calmly threatening for a few hours before. The sun takes a partial rest, but the birds do not stop chirping. The air becomes weighty and holds me like a familiar hug before the drops actually start falling.
For this particular storm, I get caught up in the cracks and roars of it – maybe a bit too much. The thunder rumbles in swift and strong, and the zaps of lightning follow without wasting any time. Just before the downpour begins, I return inside, enthused and slightly invigorated by the quick shift in pace outside. I curl up in bed to hear the rest of the storm. Listening to the rhythms on raindrops dancing on the roof change from a pitter-patter to a constant, yet calming, pounding in an instant, I revel in the peace that it brings.
The satellite is out, and all the busy noise around me halts. All I can hear is the rain, interrupted momentarily by bolting cracks of lightning that light up the night sky and flash in through my bedroom windows. Accompanied by roars of approaching thunder and separated by moments of downpour, I am lullabied into a deep sleep. I am finally home for the summer, under my parent's roof, surrounded by warmth and love on this stormy summer night, with my beasts by my side once again.
