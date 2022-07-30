A place - WVU Tech disc golf course

Tim Armentrout for The Register-HeraldA round of disc golf at the WV Tech course on campus in Beckley might be best played near sunset – as Tim Armentrout was doing on July 16 when he snapped this shot from hole number 3 with an IPhone 13 pro. The 5-hole, par 15 course is mostly flat and slightly wooded, measuring 1,148 feet in its urban setting. It opened a year ago April.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing pictures that speak to the beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers to publish in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video