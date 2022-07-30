A place - WVU Tech disc golf course

Tim Armentrout for The Register-HeraldA round of disc golf at the WV Tech course on campus in Beckley might be best played near sunset – as Tim Armentrout was doing on July 16 when he snapped this shot from hole number 3 with an IPhone 13 pro. The 5-hole, par 15 course is mostly flat and slightly wooded, measuring 1,148 feet in its urban setting. It opened a year ago April.