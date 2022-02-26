Editor’s note: This photo column, called “A Place,” has the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions. Send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - Tuckahoe Lake
