A place - Tuckahoe Lake

Melting ice on Tuckahoe Lake creates an interesting pattern during a recent warmup in temperatures. The 40-acre lake was built in 1995 and is located in Greenbrier County a few miles south of White Sulphur Springs. It offers a variety of fish including bluegill, catfish and bass – and a handy fishing dock.

Jennifer Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: This photo column, called “A Place,” has the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions. Send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

