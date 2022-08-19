a place - the State Fair

Fairgoers watch sunset clouds from the Ferris wheel at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea on Thursday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of publishing pictures that speak to the beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers to publish here in The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions.To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video