A place - the McCreery Takeout

Lynn Carr, for The Register-HeraldThis photo was taken on Thursday, Aug. 18, at approximately 4 p.m. Lynn Carr, the photographer who shot it, was visiting her sister, Vicki Kiser, who lives across the river on Army Camp Road. On her way back home, she stopped at the McCreery Takeout to take in this scenery. Most people don’t know that this is only 15 minutes from Beckley. “My husband doesn’t know it yet, but our next adventure will be to raft the Sandstone to McCreery river route,” Carr wrote.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

