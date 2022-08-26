A place - the McCreery Takeout

Lynn Carr, for The Register-HeraldThis photo was taken on Thursday, Aug. 18, at approximately 4 p.m. Lynn Carr, the photographer who shot it, was visiting her sister, Vicki Kiser, who lives across the river on Army Camp Road. On her way back home, she stopped at the McCreery Takeout to take in this scenery. Most people don’t know that this is only 15 minutes from Beckley. “My husband doesn’t know it yet, but our next adventure will be to raft the Sandstone to McCreery river route,” Carr wrote.