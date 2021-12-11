A Place - Sunset near Fort Spring

photo by Cindy Alt, special to The Register-HeraldT he sun sets behind Flat Top Mountain on Dec. 2 near Fort Spring and Sinks Grove on the Greenbrier County side of the Monroe County line. The unincorporated town of Fort Spring is situated along the Greenbrier River within the Greenbrier River Watershed. Fort Spring is becoming a known spot for setting down kayaks and other types of boats for day trips to the nearby town of Alderson. The area is a combination of karst topography – a landscape that is characterized by numerous caves, sinkholes, fissures, and underground streams. The farm and barn in the picture were originally a dairy back in the 1960s. To the right of the two long-forgotten silos is the old milking parlor and tank room. On windy days the silos form a wind tunnel, which can be brutal in the wintertime. Today, the farm is a beef cattle operation. As you drive down the hill toward Fort Spring, there is a county road on the left that will take you over the mountain to Alderson. Parts of the road are gravel while other parts are paved. This road is a beautiful drive in any season with plenty of deer and turkey wandering about. In the autumn, the leaves fall from the trees in complete silence, mimicking a winter’s snowfall.