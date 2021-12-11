Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
editor's pick featured
A Place - Sunset near Fort Spring
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jeremy Gambrell, age 41, of Crab Orchard, WV, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Claude C. Massey, age 77, of Bradley, WV, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Brenda Marsh of Beckley, WV, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Anna Conner, age 75, of Cool Ridge, WV, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
Given the state of Covid-19 transmission, do you believe there should be a mask mandate for teachers, staff and students in our schools?
You voted: