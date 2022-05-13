A place - rainy day in Bramwell

Kandace Sizemore, for The Register-HeraldTaking aim from one of the historic homes in Bramwell, Kandace Sizemore captured this street scene on a rainy Mother’s Day in 2018. “I come from a long line of coal miners,” Sizemore says. “Bramwell was once the Town of the Millionaires. Many coal barons of southern West Virginia lived there in the finest of style during that time. (Early to mid-1900s). My mother is originally from Itmann in Wyoming County. The coal baron I.T. Mann (whom Itmann was named after) resided in Bramwell back in the day. He was the wealthiest resident of the town. His name is even on one of the interior doors of The Bank of Bramwell.”

Editor’s note: “A Place” captures pictures that speak to the beauty of southern West Virginia. Ccontributions are encouraged. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com. We have more on the way.

