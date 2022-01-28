A place - Peach Orchard Road in snow

Peach Orchard Road in Greenbrier County disappears into a forest of snowy trees near Anthony Creek. The site is near the Big Draft Wilderness, a 5,144-acre U.S. Wilderness area in the Monongahela National Forest of southeast West Virginia. Its name derives from the nearby Big Draft, a tributary of Anthony Creek, which is a tributary of the Greenbrier River. The Big Draft Wilderness occupies the southernmost acreage of the Monongahela National Forest and is located just south of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The town White Sulphur Springs lies about 5 miles south of the Wilderness and about 15 miles northeast of Lewisburg.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

