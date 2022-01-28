Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - Peach Orchard Road in snow
Albert Ross Houchins Jr. July 30, 1947- December 12, 2021 He was known by family and friends as Ross. Ross was born in West Virginia, and had worked as a coal miner in his father's coal company during his high school years. Ross was very proud of his West Virginia heritage. Ross spent 22 ½ y…
Sharon Gail Walker of Shady Spring, WV passed away Thursday January 27, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Paul Kenneth Cox age 79 of Slab Fork, WV passed away Thursday January 27, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Cathy Reed age 65 of Odd, WV passed away Thursday January 27, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.