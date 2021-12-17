A Place - overlook in Wyoming County

by Stacy Pierce, special to The Register-HeraldDriving a Wyoming County road high above the deep and narrow valleys below, it was around 5:30 p.m. in the late afternoon heat of a July day when Stacy Pierce came upon a scene that she had to stop and capture with her camera. “As a photographer,” she said in an email conversation, “I could not not take the pics.” Pierce was headed toward Kopperston, founded in 1938 as one of the last company-built coal camps in Appalachia of the Koppers Coal Co. With a 2010 population of 616 but certainly less than that today, the town is a census-designated place (CDP) – an unincorporated dot on the map. Kopperston once had a post office, but that closed on March 10, 2007. What the area is not lacking are scenic vistas such as that captured by a photo enthusiast.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, please send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video