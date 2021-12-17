A Place - overlook in Wyoming County

by Stacy Pierce, special to The Register-HeraldDriving a Wyoming County road high above the deep and narrow valleys below, it was around 5:30 p.m. in the late afternoon heat of a July day when Stacy Pierce came upon a scene that she had to stop and capture with her camera. “As a photographer,” she said in an email conversation, “I could not not take the pics.” Pierce was headed toward Kopperston, founded in 1938 as one of the last company-built coal camps in Appalachia of the Koppers Coal Co. With a 2010 population of 616 but certainly less than that today, the town is a census-designated place (CDP) – an unincorporated dot on the map. Kopperston once had a post office, but that closed on March 10, 2007. What the area is not lacking are scenic vistas such as that captured by a photo enthusiast.