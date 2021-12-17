Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, please send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A Place - overlook in Wyoming County
Wanda Jane Hash Lucas, 71, of Glen Rogers, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral 1pm Monday, December 20th, at Christian Fellowship Worship Center, Pineville. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
