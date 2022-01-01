A Place - November light near Alta

Holly Bess Kincaid, special to The Register-HeraldHolly Bess Kincaid, president of the Virginia Art Education Association and the photographer who framed this photo near Interstate 64 at the Alta exit in November when the trees had just about shed all of their leaves, says her paternal family history is in the Greenbrier Valley and the quaint valleys near Williamsburg. “As the seasons change so does time on our historic towns,” she writes. “I always love to look across the valley and imagine the views from long ago. Williamsburg even has its own local museum filled with artifacts from the area.” Indeed, it does. The town also has its own volunteer fire department, a post office that is open four hours a day during the week and two hour on Saturdays, a food pantry, a community building complete with a commerical kitchen that is available to rent and a thrift shop – but it is closed for the winter.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first couple of months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

