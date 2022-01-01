A Place - November light near Alta

Holly Bess Kincaid, special to The Register-HeraldHolly Bess Kincaid, president of the Virginia Art Education Association and the photographer who framed this photo near Interstate 64 at the Alta exit in November when the trees had just about shed all of their leaves, says her paternal family history is in the Greenbrier Valley and the quaint valleys near Williamsburg. “As the seasons change so does time on our historic towns,” she writes. “I always love to look across the valley and imagine the views from long ago. Williamsburg even has its own local museum filled with artifacts from the area.” Indeed, it does. The town also has its own volunteer fire department, a post office that is open four hours a day during the week and two hour on Saturdays, a food pantry, a community building complete with a commerical kitchen that is available to rent and a thrift shop – but it is closed for the winter.