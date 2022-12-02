A place - Moncove Lake State Park

Fall is but a memory now at Moncove Lake State Park just outside Gap Mills, an unincorporated community in Monroe County just this side of the state border with Virginia. A peaceful 250-acre park with a 500-acre wildlife management area, Moncove Lake State Park is a favorite setting for outdoor gatherings, camping and water recreation. The park has excellent fishing opportunities and offers seasonal rowboat, kayak and paddleboat rentals. Its proximity to Peter’s Mountain and the ridge-and-valley section of the Appalachian Mountains make Moncove Lake a birding hot spot — more than 160 species can be seen in the area.
Editor’s note: “A Place” is a photo column with the aim of capturing pictures that speak to the rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this standing feature rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
